WebCatalog
Relay Payments

Relay Payments

relaypayments.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Relay Payments on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Relay Payments specializes in digital payment technology for fleets, brokers, drivers, and merchants. Take advantage of cash-free payments, fuel discounts, and more.

Website: relaypayments.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Relay Payments. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

BitPay

BitPay

bitpay.com

Poynt

Poynt

poynt.com

Pickrr

Pickrr

pickrr.com

FairFX

FairFX

fairfx.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

IME Pay

IME Pay

imepay.com.np

Khalti

Khalti

khalti.com

LawPay

LawPay

lawpay.com

eSewa

eSewa

esewa.com.np

Laybuy Merchant

Laybuy Merchant

laybuy.com

Amazon Relay

Amazon Relay

relay.amazon.com

MixPay

MixPay

mixpay.me

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy