Top Regpack Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and conn...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our comple...
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Ticket Generator
ticket-generator.com
Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tick...
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
RegFox
regfox.com
Easy online registration forms for Conferences, Camps, Courses, and more! RegFox is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable at just $0.99 + 1% per registrant (capped at $4.99 per registrant). With RegFox registration software, you'll save thousands while offering a seamless and...
TicketWeb
ticketweb.com
Discover your live experience with independent music concerts, comedy, clubs, theater, festivals event tickets at TicketWeb
Ticketer
ticketer.sg
Ticketer is an all encompassing digital ticketing solution that employs web3 technology to provide a seamless experience in supporting large-scale events.
The Ticket Fairy
ticketfairy.com
"Not a ticketing company..." The Ticket Fairy is a full-stack marketing and analytics solution that helps events companies to increase revenue through greater reach, more data and lowered operational costs. Running events is a huge risk.
Weezevent
weezevent.com
Create your customised online tickets in minutes. Simply create and publish your event with a few clicks, or integrate the ticketing plug-in to your website and Facebook page and get ready to sell your tickets, send your invites, register attendees and manage your memberships online!
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, ...
Big Tickets
bigtickets.com
An easy to use, yet powerful platform to manage, execute, and grow your events. Our event ticketing software provides a complete platform, with features focused on marketing, cash flow, and analytics. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop one solution for all events. Today, Big Tickets is the platform ...
Ticketbud
ticketbud.com
Ticketbud is the easiest platform to manage, promote and sell tickets to your event. Ticketbud's event registration software allows you to get set up and selling tickets in less than 5 minutes. Our internal processor gives you daily payouts, meaning that you no longer have to wait until after you ev...