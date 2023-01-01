Top Regie.ai Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outboun...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
lemlist
lemlist.com
Start conversations that get replies. Personalize cold emails, automate follow-ups, and engage with leads across all channels. lemlist is your sales automation and cold email software in one.
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware helps high-performing sales teams do meaningful email outreach at scale. If you need to drive more revenue through email outreach, but complex enterprise sales software is overkill - try Yesware. Yesware's Outlook and Gmail add-on lives right inside your inbox, tracks your activity, and easi...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Mailshake
mailshake.com
Mailshake is a sales engagement platform for modern sales teams. Send personalized cold emails at scale and set tasks to engage with prospects via phone and social media, all in one sequence, on one dashboard. With native integrations to Salesforce, Pipedrive, Hubspot and 3rd party integrations to t...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Troops
troops.ai
Troops is Software-at-your-Service, designed with humans in mind. It’s a revenue communications platform, a central nervous system for your go-to-market teams that delivers the right information to the right people at the right time. Teams never miss a revenue signal, allowing them to take rapid act...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Clay
clay.com
Clay automates your data enrichment and email outbound motion by aggregating 50+ data providers, real-time data scraping, and AI message writing into a simple spreadsheet. Filter your dream lead lists with 300+ attributes to target the right leads at the right time, and then use AI to write personal...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects ...
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Humanic AI
humanic.ai
Humanic PLG CRM works like a ramp to HubSpot and uncovers Dark Pipeline without a Data Warehouse. Turn Product Leads into Customers Humanic automates activation and adoption for your inbound leads at scale and with precision. No more endless user segmentation & manual configuration of campaigns.
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...
Pipeliner CRM
pipelinersales.com
The Best CRM, all About Sales! Sales enablement tool, a simple, winning formula. Focus on pipeline management, sales process & analytics to maximize revenue.
Growbots
growbots.com
Growbots created the first all-in-one outbound sales platform. Enjoy automatic lead generation and managing email drip campaigns with CRM integration. All you need to do is set up a customer profile and schedule an email campaign to automatically generate new sales opportunities. Access over 180+ mi...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Woodpecker
woodpecker.co
Woodpecker is an intuitive cold email tool that helps B2B companies to connect with prospective customers and business partners - and keep the conversations going. Woodpecker allows you to craft personalized, relevant email sequences and makes sure they get delivered to your recipient’s main inbox. ...
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. We have strong partnershi...
Upscale
upscale.ai
Upscale is a sales engagement platform that automates sales outreach by using multiple channels like email, phone calls, LinkedIn, text messages and more. Our data-driven unified platform helps streamline routine work and lets your sales team focus on what really matters - closing deals. - Multi-cha...
DripJobs
dripjobs.com
DripJobs is the Newest All-In-One Sales & Project Management Platform for Home-Service Professionals. Automate Follow-Ups, Track Jobs and Easily Send Quotes with DripJobs DripJobs is the Home-Service Pro Command Center of the Future. DripJobs allows Home-Service Professionals to Automate Follow-Ups,...
ZipChat
zipchat.ai
ZipChat is a cutting-edge technology company. Founded in 2023, our passionate team of engineers, data scientists, and e-commerce experts have come together to reimagine how businesses engage with customers online. As a rapidly growing start-up, ZipChat is focused on innovating in the intersection of...
InstaSalesAI
instasalesai.com
Unlock your Instagram. Get more organic traffic. Build your credibility and maximize your sales with fresh content using AI.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT fo...
Traq.ai
traq.ai
In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric...
Kixie
kixie.com
Ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting for sales teams that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to eng...
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon.ai, the leader in compliance and AI-powered conversation intelligence, is the only solution in the market providing real-time conversation intelligence and automated compliance for sales and customer service teams. Gryphon guides each conversation with real-time intelligence to provide a bes...