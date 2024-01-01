Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RedBrick AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The leading radiology data annotation platform. Leaders in radiology AI use RedBrick AI to generate ground truth 60% faster.

Website: redbrickai.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RedBrick AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.