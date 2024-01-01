Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Redbird on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Redbird is an AI-powered analytics platform for the enterprise - empowering anyone within an organization to easily automate and unify their analytics work in minutes, without writing code. Redbird connects to all of an organization’s data sources and accelerates analytics work across data prep, wrangling, analysis, reporting and data science.

