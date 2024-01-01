Redbird

Redbird

Redbird is an AI-powered analytics platform for the enterprise - empowering anyone within an organization to easily automate and unify their analytics work in minutes, without writing code. Redbird connects to all of an organization’s data sources and accelerates analytics work across data prep, wrangling, analysis, reporting and data science.

