RecipeUI
recipeui.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the RecipeUI app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
RecipeUI is the open source Postman alternative with type safety built in. Catch your API requests before they fail with TypeScript and autocomplete. Enhance your workflows with auto-generated docs and reusable API templates.
Website: recipeui.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RecipeUI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.