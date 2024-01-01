Top Rebump Alternatives
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
oracle.com
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers. The company allows these services to be provisioned on demand over the Internet.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Mailgun
mailgun.com
A set of powerful APIs that enable you to send, receive and track email from your app effortlessly whether you use Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, Node.js or Java. Easy SMTP integration and a simple, RESTful API abstracts away the messy details of sending transactional or bulk email. Scale quickly, whether y...
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is a powerful email service provider used by +150,000 companies all over the world to create, send, and track their marketing and transactional emails. Mailjet’s flexible infrastructure can auto-scale to send up to 15M emails/hour (per user) via our Email API, even during peak sending period...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Postmark
postmarkapp.com
Postmark is the email delivery service that developers and product teams actually like. Send transactional and marketing emails and get them to the inbox, every time. Postmark maintains one of the best delivery reputations in the industry by routing transactional and promotional messages through par...
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
Courier
courier.com
Built for developers, Courier is the fastest way to add multi-channel product notifications to your web, desktop, or mobile app. Make developers' lives easier with a suite of features like automations, preferences management, audit logs, and white-labeling. Trusted by innovative startups like Latti...
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
MailerSend
mailersend.com
SMTP2GO
smtp2go.com
A fast and scalable email service provider, for sending transactional and marketing emails and viewing reports on email delivery. Complexities such as reputation monitoring, SPF and DKIM are professionally managed for each customer. Native-English speaking support is available worldwide (agents in t...
Jango Mail
jangomail.com
JangoMail is a unique email marketing platform that makes email delivery simple and customizable. Whether you are a web novice or a database expert, there is a JangoMail solution for you. JangoMail offers 24-hour customer support, a sophisticated HTML Editor, over 200 professionally designed templa...
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is a new-age email marketing tool that helps you create and send app-like interactive emails to help you get higher conversions and ROI. It is power packed with all the features you see across different ESP's along with interactive AMP emails to get you better ROI than ever. With Mailmodo y...
sendwithus
sendwithus.com
Streamline your entire email creation process with Dyspatch. From collaboration and approval workflows to pre-coded interactive email designs, create and send emails faster without needing to code. Organize your templates using workspaces, and maintain brand consistency across all emails using pre-c...
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pai...
Primailer
primailer.com
Looking To Grow Business with Email Marketing. Then PRIMAILER is there For You where one can Send Emails and result-driven Mass Mailing Campaigns. Create Mass Emails in Easy Steps and Generate More Sales with the Best Bulk Email Service Provider. * Deliverability: Send information through Email wi...
Knock
knock.app
Knock is flexible, reliable notifications infrastructure that's built to scale with you. Use our APIs to engage users, power cross-channel workflows, and manage notification preferences. Key features: - Template management - In-app notifications - Observability - Workflow engine - Preferences - In...
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
Waypoint
usewaypoint.com
Waypoint is an email platform and API. Software teams use Waypoint to build, orchestrate, and monitor email notifications .
SMTPServer
smtpserver.com
SMTPServer is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables B2B and B2C enterprises, eCommerce merchants, and agencies to develop customer relationships via digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions designed for en...
Sidemail
sidemail.io
The new go-to email platform for your SaaS Here’s why: easily create, integrate, send, automate, and analyze your emails. Sidemail comes packed with templates for any scenario and functionality to let you hit the ground running — in minutes. Meaning, you get to focus on what you do best, while your...
luxsci
luxsci.com
LuxSci provides highly secure, patient-centric communications solutions. Them SecureLine Technology offers an unparalleled combination of security and flexibility, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver personalized care, streamline workflows, and increase revenues while protecting patient dat...
Sarv.com
sarv.com
Sarv.com is an innovative cloud telephony service provider assisting new-age businesses to solve communication problems. Since the incarnation of Sarv in 2011, they have introduced a unified communication platform packed with powerful APIs to support its service across all platforms and industries. ...
Mailtinni
mailtinni.com
Mailtinni is a team of dedicated professionals who specialize in providing high-quality email delivery services to businesses and organizations of all sizes. Mailtinni's mission is to help our clients achieve their email deliverability goals by providing reliable and efficient SMTP services.
mailpipe
mailpipe.co
Web-based solution for businesses that provides tools to create, edit, analyze and improve email marketing.
MailBrainiers
mailbrainiers.com
All the essential Email Marketing tools Sending a promotional email campaign and email list management was never easier before. * Autoresponders * Email subscription forms * Transactional APIs * Authenticated Emails * Optimized Email Delivery * Dedicated IPs * Auto Bounce Handling * Feedback Loops ...
indemandly
indemandly.com
indemandly is a conversational marketing tool - more than just a customer messaging app. Increase website & instagram.
CritSend
critsend.com
CritSend is the solution for your deliverability issues. Founded in 2007, CritSend developed the first service to face the deliverability challenge of transactional emails. CritSend's goal: Facilitating the delivery of emails in your clients’ inbox. Aware of deliverability challenges, CritSend de...
rapidmail
rapidmail.com
Anyone can create and send successful newsletters with rapidmail. Easy to use, featuring reliable delivery and fully GDPR compliant, you will be able to send modern newsletters without expert marketing knowledge. Join over 200.000 customers already placing their trust in rapidmail today! As a membe...
HandySends
handysends.com
Here at HandySends, our primary focus is on deliverability, scalability, and support. With our 24/7 support and technical expertise, you can rest assured knowing your marketing and business-critical emails will be safely delivered in your client's Inbox. Twillo SendGrid has decided to partner with ...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier for Notifications. Engagespot helps developers build multi-channel product notifications with a single API. With Engagespot, you can: * Integrate multiple notification channels such as Email, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack etc to your product in minutes. * Built in template editor to ma...
AhaSend
ahasend.com
AhaSend is an independent Email Service Provider (ESP) specializing in transactional emails. AhaSend's services are designed to ensure that your transactional emails are delivered reliably and efficiently. Other ESPs put you in brackets or charge you per number of recipients in your contact list, w...
Turbosmtp
serversmtp.com
TurboSMTP is a reliable and feature-rich SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) service designed to streamline email delivery for businesses and individuals alike. With TurboSMTP, users can send emails efficiently and securely, ensuring that their messages reach recipients' inboxes without delays or c...
mailboxlayer
mailboxlayer.com
Mailboxlayer is a free, simple and powerful JSON API offering instant email address validation & verification via syntax checks, typo and spelling checks, SMTP checks, free and disposable provider filtering, and much more. Its system is REST-based, secured by 256-bit HTTPS encryption, and pursuing t...
Freshmarketer
freshmarketer.com
Freshmarketer helps marketing teams deliver more personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. Get insights into your audience’s behavior and engagement to create unique buyer experiences. You can automate conversations with website visitors using AI chatbots, segmen...
flexEngage
flexengage.com
flexEngage is the leading provider of personalized transactional communications for retailers, enabling brands like Under Armour, GNC, DXL, and 5.11 Tactical to transform standard transactional touchpoints (receipts, order status messages, and shipment tracking page) into dynamic engagement channels...
Charley
charlie.io
Charlie is your team's answer to email. An email archiving and collaboration solution that breaks down your team's email silos, improves knowledge sharing and simplifies management, allowing you to serve your clients better.
Ongage
ongage.com
Ongage was founded in 2011 by a team of entrepreneurial professionals passionate about email marketing. Today, it fuels the growth of large-volume email operations, allowing email marketers, CRM, loyalty, and automation managers to easily optimize sends, segments, reach, and engagement. We underst...
Doppler Relay
dopplerrelay.com
Doppler Relay is a transactional email service, that guarantees the arrival of your Transactional Emails and allows you to access detailed analytics in real time. Sending attached files, invoices, card statements and password resets has never been so easy, safe and effective.
CloudMailin
cloudmailin.com
CloudMailin is a scalable cloud solution that allows you to receive incoming email messages in your web app via an HTTP POST request. It's secure, fast and easy to setup and powers the inbound email for some of the worlds largest websites and applications.
Kingmailer
kingmailer.co
Kingmailer SMTP for e-commerce sites, news organizations, membership sites, and online forums.
SMTP
smtp.com
SMTP is one of the early pioneers of cloud-based email services and is now part of Ziff Davis, Moz Group and Campaigner. From sophisticated email automation to cost-effective email infrastructure and relay solutions, we operate globally. The first company to offer web-based email as enterprise soft...
UniOne
unione.io
UniOne Email API is a software interface that allows developers and businesses to integrate email functionality into their applications, websites, or systems. It provides programming tools, protocols, and methods that enable seamless communication with email servers and services. With UniOne Email ...
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them ...
Upaknee
upaknee.com
Upaknee is a leading provider of email & SMS communications technology. We offer a robust platform, providing organizations with an easy and intuitive toolset as a means of online communication... Show More and engagement with clients, contacts, and supporters. Our specialties include email newslett...