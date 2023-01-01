WebCatalog
Ram Trucks, stylized as RAM and formerly known as the Ram Truck Division, is an American brand of light to mid-weight trucks and other commercial vehicles, and a division of Stellantis. It was established in a spin-off from Dodge in 2010 using the name of the Ram Pickup line of trucks.

