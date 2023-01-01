Quotev is a creative platform for quizzes, stories, surveys, and polls, which was founded in 2008. Publish your own works, share them with others, add works to your library to get updates, and follow other authors or readers. Discuss works with others, share and comment on updates with your followers in activity posts or journal entries, and communicate in messages or groups.

Website: quotev.com

