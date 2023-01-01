WebCatalog
Quiver Quantitative

Quiver Quantitative

quiverquant.com

Wall Street spent over $2 billion on alternative data last year. We're bringing it to your phone, for free. Over the last year, we have been scraping and aggregating dozens of alternative datasets, covering everything from WallStreetBets discussion to corporate lobbying to personal stock trading by U.S. Senators and Representatives. We make it easy to find actionable insights from this data, and gain an information edge over the market.

