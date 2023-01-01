Top Quill Alternatives
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft prod...
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Google Chat
workspace.google.com
Google Chat is a communication software developed by Google built for teams that provides direct messages and team chat rooms, similar to competitors Slack and Microsoft Teams, along with a group messaging function that allows G Drive content sharing (Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides). It i...
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Lead with a Communication Hub that allows total control of your data. All in one platform: team collaboration, omnichannel engagement, DevOps and ChatOps.
Mattermost
mattermost.com
Mattermost is an open-source, self-hostable online chat service with file sharing, search, and integrations. It is designed as an internal chat for organisations and companies, and mostly markets itself as an open-source alternative to Slack and Microsoft Teams.
Threads
threads.com
Cancel the recurring meeting. Threads is a modern forum for work where focused discussions and decisions take place.
Twist
twist.com
Twist makes team communication less chaotic. A Slack alternative that keeps teamwork organized, on-topic and easy to find (forever). From Doist, the makers of Todoist.
Ryver
ryver.com
Get more done and save money by collaborating with your whole team IN ONE APP. Group chat + task manager + voice & video calls. Start for free today!
Flock
flock.com
Flock, the best team communication app and online collaboration platform, comes with team messaging, project management and other great features that improve productivity and boost speed of execution.
Chanty
chanty.com
Join Chanty – your all-in-one team collaboration tool, with unlimited message history, powerful features and apps to make your team super productive
Pumble
pumble.com
Free team chat app. Replace email and collaborate with your co-workers more efficiently. Unlimited users and message history, free forever.
Flowdock
flowdock.com
CA Flowdock brings all of your conversations, work items and tools into one place. Prioritize work, solve problems, search and organize across teams, locations and timezones.
Brosix
brosix.com
Chat App for companies and organizations that improves team communication and productivity. Having the best collaboration features delivered in a single package.