Top QR.io Alternatives
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner is the fastest and most user-friendly web application.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
QRCode AI is an online qr code generator application to generate customizable QR code with your own logo and colors. Generate Dynamic QR Codes to track scans and link analytics.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is the all-in-one solution for seamless, effective, and collaborative UTM tracking. Replace that old messy spreadsheet with a streamline solution. Our app simplifies the process of creating and managing UTM links, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your campaigns. With advanced feat...
Barcode.so
barcode.so
Regular QRCodes are boring. Beautiful AI Generated QRCodes that make your audience eager to scan them. 25+ Styles to choose from or just use your own style
Autonix
autonix.io
Autonix is a Trackable Dynamic QR Code Generator frontend with a visitor management solution backend. We enable businesses to collect and view visit activity with a powerful dashboard reporting on important KPIs. Our visitor check-in options via QR Code, Kiosk, or unique web URL lets visitors have c...
QRfy
qrfy.com
QRFY is a versatile SaaS QR Code Generator platform designed for SMBs and large corporate sectors, facilitating their digital transformation via QR codes. This user-friendly tool enables businesses to shift from offline to online seamlessly, enhancing customer interaction. Key Features: - Customizat...
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Generate dynamic QR codes for free that don't expire - tracking and editing included
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
y.gy
app.y.gy
Create short and unforgettable links that increase conversions Turn long and complicated links into short and memorable links that you can use in emails, social media, and more. * Use y.gy or your own custom domain. We offer the option to use your own custom short link or y.gy short-link. * Custom...
QR Code Dynamic
qrcodedynamic.com
QR Code Dynamic is an easy-to-use and trackable QR code generator that provides advanced customization features. With this tool, creating a fully personalized QR code is as simple as scanning the code. QR Code Dynamic offers the chance to exchange information solely through scanning thanks to its 13...
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
ElkQR
elkqr.com
ElkQR is a dynamic QR code solution headquartered in Karnataka, India. With a rich history in the digital marketing industry, our team has leveraged its expertise to create a cutting-edge platform that simplifies QR code generation and empowers businesses worldwide. We're a passionate group of profe...
Leaf.page
leaf.page
One page for your Professional Life
Veshort
veshort.com
Veshort is a URL shortener built with powerful marketing tools to help you reach your customers efficiently. With our all-in-one platform, you'll have everything you need to get started with your marketing campaign.
Tapbiolink
tapbiolink.com
Tapbiolink is a link in bio maker to create smart bio link pages. Build smart bio pages for your social media links. Tapbiolink help you to create link in bio pages to combine all your important links and stuff into a single place. Tapbiolink comes with 20+ addons to create beautiful landing pages. ...
ME-QR
me-qr.com
ME-QR is a free QR code generator that allows you to create and customize QR codes for various purposes. Here's what makes us stand out: • Free & Customizable: Generate QR codes for websites, text, vCards, emails, and more. Personalize them with a wide selection of free frames to match your brand or...
L2QR
l2qr.com
L2QR bridges the gap between offline and online experiences. By scanning the QR codes, customers' target audience can seamlessly access digital content, websites, social media profiles, product information, promotions, or any other online resources. This integration helps businesses leverage the pow...
Keyri
keyri.com
Keyri is a leading authentication company, providing customers with a simple and secure form of passwordless MFA. Our platform transforms every login into a one-step biometrics-based process that provides a seamless user experience while strengthening account security. Users simply scan a QR code on...
Digital Link
digital-link.com
Digital Link is your platform to create and manage GS1 digital link QR codes at scale. Bring your products online with just a GTIN, simplify compliance with Smart Pages, and engage shoppers better before and after purchase.
Ringpin
ringpin.com
Ringpin is the easiest tool for remote sales. It's an omni-channel contact center with front end widget to quickly enable all channels of communication for your site or business.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
With QRPlus you have no limitations. All QR Codes generated here will work forever, do not expire and have no reading limits like other generators on the web. The generated QR Codes are static, so you will always have the same reading result. Rest assured! All QR Codes generated here are 100% free a...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
Bitelink
bitelink.co
Welcome to Bitelink – where innovation meets convenience in the world of link management. Say goodbye to cumbersome URLs and hello to sleek, shareable assets that pack a punch! Why Bitelink? * Transform long, complex URLs into concise, powerful links effortlessly. * Create customizable QR codes tha...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
Uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen allows enterprises to meet, interact and trans...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Revolutionize your online marketing strategy with ViralQR's groundbreaking QR code generator! Our platform offers unique tools that allow you to create fully customized QR codes that perfectly mirror your brand's identity. Our user-friendly drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to design QR codes li...