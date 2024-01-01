Top PushEngage Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
Courier
courier.com
Built for developers, Courier is the fastest way to add multi-channel product notifications to your web, desktop, or mobile app. Make developers' lives easier with a suite of features like automations, preferences management, audit logs, and white-labeling. Trusted by innovative startups like Latti...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many ...
GoZen
gozen.io
GoZen Notify is an AI-powered web push notification for increased customer engagement and retention. You can use this new-age marketing channel for: Product announcement New blog posts announcement Sending personalized messages Event and live broadcast alerts Location-based discounts alerts GoZen No...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Airship
airship.com
Mobile app customers are 3x more valuable than non-app customers on average. Airship, the mobile app experience company, enables brands to capture that value. Airship App Experience Platform The Airship platform provides an end-to-end solution for capturing value across the entire customer app lifec...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Truepush
truepush.com
Truepush is the World's finest platform for providing Push notification services for both Web and Mobile. Truepush is working with more than 30,000+ developers/marketers globally. Truepush has rich features like RSS-to-push, Audience segmentation, Triggers, Project Duplication, etc. It is generally ...
ngrow
ngrow.ai
NGrow is a new generation no-SDK platform for mobile push notifications. We help apps grow their revenue, user retention, and conversions by 20%+ with intelligent and cost-efficient push marketing. NGrow leverages Machine Learning algorithms and a multi-armed bandit approach to content to provide a ...
Knock
knock.app
Knock is flexible, reliable notifications infrastructure that's built to scale with you. Use our APIs to engage users, power cross-channel workflows, and manage notification preferences. Key features: - Template management - In-app notifications - Observability - Workflow engine - Preferences - In...
Leanplum
leanplum.com
For app-first companies, Leanplum, a CleverTap company is the only solution that helps personalize and optimize all customer touch points, both inside and outside the app. Leanplum combines multi-channel Lifecycle Marketing with the ability to A/B test the Product Experience for a complete, end-to-e...
Upsight
upsight.ai
Upsight unifies omnichannel analytics, integrated marketing tools and ad optimization to maximize revenue and boost performance across your portfolio.
Unifonic
unifonic.com
Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. It streamlines conversations at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey by unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots. Unifonic’s solutions ...
Push Monkey
getpushmonkey.com
Native Mobile and Desktop Push Notifications for Chrome, Safari and Firefox. Easiest way to notify your loyal readers about new content
Pushify.com
pushify.com
Pushify provides a dashboard through which you can target your users across different borders as per their time-zones. Hence, target users of different geographies at the time when they are most active.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier for Notifications. Engagespot helps developers build multi-channel product notifications with a single API. With Engagespot, you can: * Integrate multiple notification channels such as Email, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack etc to your product in minutes. * Built in template editor to ma...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Deliver the next generation of customer experience, right inside your app. Atomic.io is your in-app customer engagement tool, allowing you to quickly send hyper-personalised, actionable messages to your customers inside your most secure channel – your app. With a 94% read rate and 14x higher convers...