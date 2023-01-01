Top Purlem Alternatives
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail helps you store, analyze, and collaborate on user research in one place, making it easy to see patterns, discover customer insights, and decide what to do next. Our customers include Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thou...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
elink.io
elink.io
Build Anything With Web Links. elink has everything you need to save bookmarks and build webpages, email newsletters, RSS website widgets, social bio links, social walls, automated content and more. Create content in minutes!
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Discover your visitors issues and doubts with a better user testing tool. The only user testing tool that requires no subscription or monthly fees to get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden upgrade fees. Get better insights from our panel of high quality testers. Unlimited users, unlimi...
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io: The Ultimate Feedback Solution for Web Development Teams. Overview: Marker.io is a revolutionary tool transforming how web development teams collect, manage, and act on feedback. Whether you're a bustling web agency, a dynamic SaaS company, or managing intricate e-commerce platforms, Mar...
dscout
dscout.com
dscout is a qualitative remote research platform for unlocking in-context user insights. Hundreds of the world’s most innovative companies trust our suite of remote research tools to collect “in-the-moment” data that reveals their users and transforms their products and experiences. Recruit from our...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io is a custom domain URL shortener. Create, customize, and share short branded links. Use some advanced features like country/region/mobile targeting; set up UTM-tags, link expiration/cloaking; apply API for developers; enjoy free email and online support. You can also manage short links with...
Revue
getrevue.co
Revue is a content marketing tool that helps user to keep followers updated on the most interesting articles and various content via email
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Add retargeting pixels, custom Call-to-Action, custom domains to any link you share, customize link thumbnail appearance and retarget anyone who clicked.
Maze
maze.co
Maze is the user research platform that makes products work for people. Maze empowers any company to build the right products faster by making user insights available at the speed of product development. Built for ease of use, Maze allows designers, product managers, and researchers to collect and s...
Prolific
prolific.co
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-...
Radio.co
radio.co
Create, manage, and grow your internet radio station with ease - all from your browser. Yes, starting a radio station can be tricky. But Radio.co has built the most intuitive and powerful radio broa... Show More casting platform available. So you need never worry again. Ever. As we take care of all ...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Make smarter real estate decisions and close more deals with Placer.ai's location intelligence and foot traffic insights.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Grow your audience with a referral program to let customers and subscribers refer friends and reward them automatically, with no-code. TEMPLATE-BASED We've prepared for you campaign templates inspired by great companies, like Dropbox, Airbnb and Mailchimp. Just plug and play. NO CODE From setting up...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
User Interviews helps teams make better business and product decisions by making user research easier, faster, and more joyful. Researchers want to spend more time actually doing research, and we help them do that with recruiting and participant management tools for teams of any size or budget.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner with ShareASale to become part of our trusted affiliate marketing network. Our network delivers marketing solutions for our partners.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap is a user feedback platform designed for product teams to gather product-specific insights, accelerate user testing, and improve stakeholder feedback loops. Product teams strive for user-centric processes and rely on Usersnap to gain clarity for product decisions. Companies such as Red Hat,...
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UserZoom (Now part of UserTesting), empowers Design, Research, Product, and Marketing teams to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Whether you need to inform quick design iterations or democratize UX research across global teams, UserZoom’s products and services can help you quick...
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
High costs and an overemphasis on celebrity endorsements have prevented growing businesses from experiencing the benefits of influencer marketing. Intellifluence enables you to communicate directly with influencers and manage interactions in one spot, without ever having to send an e-mail. Increase ...
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer is the AI-based all-in-one tool that allows obtaining detailed information on brands. Marketing freelancers, agencies, and entrepreneurs can use Branalyzer to get depth information about what is happening on the internet. How much do your competitors spend on backlinks? What are their con...
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offers a clean and straightforward writing experience for people who aren't looking for advanced reporting or features for businesses.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Userbrain allows you to watch videos of real people interacting with your product. Observe their behavior to discover what’s working for your product, and what’s not. Test websites, mobile apps, and prototypes on smartphones, desktops, and tablets. Userbrain is your go-to tool for remote unmoderated...
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast and video content in 10 mins. SummarAIze repurposes your content from audio and video into engaging, shareable social posts, email content, summaries, quotes, and more!
Discuss
discuss.io
Unlocking the power of innovation to drive next gen insights, Discuss stands as a purpose-built platform, meticulously designed by researchers for researchers. We believe in the transformative impact of truly listening, understanding, and valuing customers' experiences, recognizing their critical ro...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
As a trusted and global leader in tools for information architecture, Optimal Workshop helps organizations build more intuitive and successful digital experiences backed by user research. Our superior analysis functionalities, multiple testing methods, and fast and easy participant recruitment give ...
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
The original brandable name marketplace with over 100,000 expert-curated business names to choose from. Get the matching .com and a logo, and free branding advice from our team.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
LaunchList is a tool to help you create a viral waiting list for your product launch and find early users while you're still building your product. With built-in referrals, save your development by building a custom database and referral system. You can automate your marketing while you're still bui...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
Userback
userback.io
Introducing Userback, the leading user research platform for small teams looking to understand users and build better products. With Userback, you can collect metadata-enriched visual feedback and gain deep insights into your user's sentiment and behavior with in-app surveys like NPS, CES, and CSAT ...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate offers a comprehensive solution for feedback from customers and employees. Gain actionable insights and make data-driven decisions.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing all...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Tetra Insights
tetrainsights.com
Tetra’s platform provides features and benefits designed for insight-driven enterprises, including: - Single source of truth for all customer audio and video - Upload and sync large video files from any source - Robust research and insight repository - Automated transcription for all uploaded files ...