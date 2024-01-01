Top Prosple Alternatives
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
ON24
on24.com
ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on ...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
BrightTALK
brighttalk.com
We believe that authentic connections are at the heart of doing business. So we reimagined how you do content marketing with webinars and videos. From live video 1:1 talk shows or webcam panel discussions to screenshare demos, video stories and classic webinars, we've got you covered. Marketers get ...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
Liveform
livestorm.co
Livestorm provides simple software for video communications for business. Host webinars, live, prerecorded or automated, create and join online meetings easily.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fire...
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
Remo
remo.co
Remo is a digital experience platform that enables interactive meetings and events that rival live, in-person activities. With the help of different tables, floors & buildings, Remo provides a virtual space that empowers people to move around freely and spark spontaneous “hallway conversations”, bui...
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Eventify
eventify.io
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool that helps businesses manage virtual conferences, as well as create a custom experience for their attendees. No matter what type of conference or event you're hosting - big or small - we have the tools to make it happen. We offer an extensive list of f...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
Balloon
balloon.app
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexit...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Watchity
watchity.com
Watchity is the most complete enterprise video platform for creating professional-looking audiovisual content and online events with an excellent visual and interactive experience that helps you stand out from the rest, maximize audience engagement and improve the results of your content strategies....
RumbleTalk
rumbletalk.com
Rumbletalk is an innovative Group Chat platform for online businesses. It enables online publishers to build a community and interact fluently on their grounds by having the same conversation on their web site, Facebook page and mobile site.
Lenos
lenos.com
Lenos is a complete hybrid event engagement platform to create, engage and in real-time measure impact and attribution.
KingConf
web.kingconf.com
VIRTUAL EVENTS ON DEMAND ! We offer a modern palatform of virtual events that facilitates the learning of the participants and invites them to relate to each other and to participate remotely. Thanks to our VIRTUAL EXHIBITIONS, the sponsors of an event will have the opportunity to set up their own s...
InvitePeople
invitepeople.com
With over a decade of experience, InvitePeople offers world-class, all-in-one event management software tailored for diverse industries. Be it internal meetings, large conferences, or brand-focused events, InvitePeople’s suite of features ensures a seamless, efficient, and memorable event experience...
expertshare
expertshare.live
Your Platform for Virtual Events expertshare is a web-based conference and collaboration platform for virtual events. Expertshare was developed by Swiss event industry professionals who combined their experience, technical skills and an acute understanding of what clients need to create a successful...
EventsMo
eventsmo.com
EventsMo help create Unforgettable event experience. Beginning to End. We offer an all-in-one solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of all sizes. Our event management platform enhances your event experience, boost engagement, connect attendees and delegate networking. From self-service ...
EventLive
eventlive.pro
EventLive is an all-in-one live streaming app and platform for events. It allows users to go live with their smartphones or professional equipment and invite guests to join from any device. It works in any country. There's no limit on the number of viewers, and the video can be available on-demand f...
Connect My Event
connectmyevent.com
Fully customisable event platform for hosting virtual & hybrid events. Whatever your event, however big or small your audience, build it your way and deliver it seamlessly. Conferences, live performances, launches, trade shows, exhibitions, live streams, academic programmes and much more can be orga...
Bettercast
bettercast.com.au
Bettercast provides an effective and joyful way to manage your creative projects. This intuitive event management and streaming platform makes setting up and running events easy for Event Managers, Venues, AV Staff and most importantly, your attendees. It has a built in Virtual Event Ticketing Syste...
StreamCart
streamcart.com
StreamCart is an all-in-one AI Powered communications platform that helps you manage Webinars, Video Conferences, Virtual Events, Onsite Event Registration, Live Interaction, and much more.
Events Wallet
eventswallet.com
EventsWallet is an innovative SaaS event platform for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The platform allows organizers to run ROI-effective trade shows and conferences by keeping the audience engaged with easy-to-use event management and communication web and app tools. Create unlimited live st...
BoothCentral
boothcentral.com
Host engaging events – whether in-person, hybrid or virtual. BoothCentral is your all-in-one event management and hosting platform with easy-to-use and powerful tools designed to help your event succeed! Our virtual event solution is cost-effective, easy to set up, and customizable. With features su...
Meetaway
meetaway.com
Meetaway is a virtual event platform that makes it easy and simple for event organizers to bring their audience together, network, and build meaningful relationships. Meetaway helps your attendees meet the people they want to meet. hen setting up an event, organizers can set up matching criteria tha...
Deal Room Events Organizer
dealroomevents.com
We make the complex simple. Deal Room is your simple all-in-one event management platform for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Simply organise. Simply customise. Simply network. -Best networking experience with comprehensive functionalities -Built-in features and integrations-Virtual, hybrid a...
Deal Room Events Participant
dealroomevents.com
We make the complex simple. Deal Room is your simple all-in-one event management platform for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Simply organise. Simply customise. Simply network. -Best networking experience with comprehensive functionalities -Built-in features and integrations-Virtual, hybrid a...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela bring...
Dryfta
dryfta.com
Too many tools, Too much chaos? Get Dryfta, the all-in-one event platform that event organizers use to collect proposals & talks, sell tickets online, create interactive program schedule, host virtual meetings, and boost attendee engagement with a full-featured networking app.
streamGo
streamgo.events
We Want To Be Different. We started streamGo to make online events better. Better for brands and better for attendees. For a long time online events meant that presenters had to spend more time learning systems than learning their content. Attendees would have to download and install programs to wat...
Haia
haia.live
You're right. There are some great video conferencing solutions, for events - think Haia. The biggest problem in online and hybrid events is attendee engagement leading to a poor user experience - it is difficult to navigate or engage at an event. No event platforms have really mastered this yet. Un...
ExpoSim
exposim.io
ExpoSim is an innovative virtual event platform with interactive features that help you host engaging events. With customizable 3D virtual booths, live chat and video, and detailed reports on visitor engagement, ExpoSim is perfect for hosting virtual expos, trade shows, and more. Our primary value l...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, co...
Talentspace
talentspace.io
Talentspace is a virtual and hybrid recruiting events platform. With its user-centric and video-first design, Talentspace allows employers, career centers and workforce boards to host immersive and memorable career events.
myOnvent
myonvent.com
myOnvent is a comprehensive and innovative online event and community platform with extensive experience hosting a wide variety of events online or as a hybrid component to in-person events (academic conferences, expos and fairs, virtual conferences, and more). myOnvent's platform can be used as a o...
Premier Virtual
premiervirtual.com
The Premier Virtual platform allows organizations to transform their hiring into a seamless virtual process. Our all-in-one virtual recruitment suite will give you the flexibility to host online job fairs, and offer 24/7 access to job seekers looking to connect. The platform has helped over 60,000 e...
Engagez
engagez.com
Engagez is one of the premier all-in-one digital engagement platforms for businesses that need to engage prospects, customers, partners, and employees for marketing, sales, training, and education business programs. One platform for all your immersive: Virtual Events, Hybrid Events, One-on-One Meeti...
Chati
chati.com
A flexible, highly scalable virtual event builder that is accessible, immersive, and will leave attendees excited for the next event. With decades of experience producing virtual events, Chati provides all of the tools you need to successfully host a captivating event. By providing customers the opp...
Social27
social27.com
Social27 powers events that accelerate Sales & build Community. Run virtual, hybrid, in-person events and webcasts that are fun, secure and scale globally. Social27 Virtual Event Platform provides the best virtual and hybrid opportunities for attendee networking, sponsor and exhibitor showcasing, an...
CrowdComms
crowdcomms.com
Whether you’re running an in-person or hybrid event, we will help you deliver a flexible and beautifully branded event app your attendees will love. Web or Native or both, attendees find it easy to access and easy to use. Talk to us about your specific event requirements. Our approach is collaborati...
EventAct
eventact.com
Eventact is an event management SaaS. Eventact enables event planners to create and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Eventact includes everything you need to manage your events. Modules include Registration, Accommodation, Virtual event hosting, Event Website Builder. Virtual exhibitor ...
Evenium
corp.evenium.com
Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With...
Eventee
eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Eve...
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Tikkl
tikkl.com
Enjoy an immersive event experience from around the world, in person or virtual. OR host your own irresistible event with our powerful DIY solution that boosts attendance and revenue. Now with AI.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and...
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an all-in-one platform for planning, executing, and experiencing your dream in-person or virtual event. With stunning imagery, custom colors, and unique logos, your brand identity will become an extension of our platform. Whether it’s a virtual company conference or a music festival, we s...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and eng...
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software with an attendee CRM. It offers event apps, website, registration, live polls, survey, live maps, multi-event apps, lead generation services & attendee engagement. webMOBI helps you experience incredibly more elegant, simpli...