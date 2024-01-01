Top ProductWind Alternatives
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop the latest in fashion, home, beauty, fitness from LTK influencers you trust. Workwear ideas, wedding guest dresses, travel looks and so much more.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner relationship management software to scale any program: affiliate, reseller, marketing and more. See why SaaS companies grow with PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Affable.ai
affable.ai
AI-powered end-to-end Influencer Management Platform Activate more influencers in the shortest time 6M+ Influencers | 4 Social Channels | 1 user-friendly, AI-powered platform Trusted by 100+ leading global brands and 4300+ data-driven marketers Used by global players like Huawei, Chanel, Estee Laude...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is the best influencer marketing software for ecommerce brands. Our AI-powered platform includes 32m+ influencer suite, campaign workroom, reporting & analytics, payment & product fulfillment, full content media library and more.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
HypeAuditor is a SaaS company offering complex solutions to brands, agencies, and platforms dealing with influencers. HypeAuditor has developed a comprehensive set of tools and reports to analyze influencers on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter, and plan marketing campaigns. The tools...
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is the system of record for data-driven influencer marketing, providing the intelligence and tools needed to run impactful influencer marketing programs. Our platform enables marketers to drive greater impact and ROI by investing in the right strategies, outsmart their competitors, streamlin...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build soci...
Fohr
fohr.co
At Fohr, we believe ambassador marketing is influencer marketing at its best. It’s the kind of ad you remember, and at the same time, the kind of ad you forget was an ad at all. It’s built on brand love, storytelling, and honesty. Fohr was the first influencer marketing platform in the world, connec...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
Favikon
favikon.com
Transform Your Social Media Strategy with Favikon: The Creator Marketing Platform Powered by AI. - Easily unlock the potential of social media to discover the perfect creators. Our filters empower you to target specific niches tailored to your needs or those of your clients. - Take advantage of crea...
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recr...
Influence.co
influence.co
For the last 4 years, weve built the largest community of real humans in the influencer economy. We work with 170k+ influencers, 35k+ brands, and 10k+ agencies. Our platform instantly allows you to discover, engage, and connect with influencers via a single end-to-end solution. No more manual spread...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Upfluence provides brands with all the tools they need to streamline their influencer campaigns and drive more sales. Find the best influencers with Upfluence's suite of influencer discovery tools, including a large database of vetted influencers, organic influencer identification through Live Captu...
StarNgage
starngage.com
At StarNgage, we believe that socially distributed visual content is the future of advertising. It's happening now on Instagram and we want to help brands in this adventure and win on Instagram. This platform allows brands to measure their Instagram marketing effort and engage influencers to create ...
Wowzi
wowzi.co
Wowzi is a globally leading technology company that enables SMEs, multinationals, creative agencies, research companies, and NGOs to connect to our diverse community of African creators. The Wowzi platform helps brands unleash the power of creator marketing for your social advertising. Wowzi is head...
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
Marketing is experimentation. And the next great experiment for your digital marketing strategy is to leverage user-generated content – UGC – to grow your audience, strengthen audience engagement, and increase revenue. This happens with LoudCrowd. LoudCrowd works with the world’s fastest-growing bra...
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and ...
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...