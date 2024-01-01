ProdPerfect

ProdPerfect

ProdPerfect is the first autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously builds, maintains, and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It is the only fully-managed solution that addresses critical test coverage gaps, eliminates long test suite runtimes and costly bugs in production, and removes the QA burden that consumes massive engineering resources.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

