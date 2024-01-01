ProdPerfect
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: prodperfect.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ProdPerfect on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
ProdPerfect is the first autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously builds, maintains, and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It is the only fully-managed solution that addresses critical test coverage gaps, eliminates long test suite runtimes and costly bugs in production, and removes the QA burden that consumes massive engineering resources.
Categories:
Website: prodperfect.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ProdPerfect. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.