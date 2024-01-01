Top Primetag Alternatives
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory's powerful AI enables you to create and edit professional quality videos using text, no technical skills required or software to download.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ helps you acquire the tools and knowledge needed to grow your audience faster on YouTube and beyond.
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea empowers sellers with unparalleled insights, ensuring strategic decisions for their online business. From product research to successful store launch, Minea provides e-merchants with data-driven precision, making e-commerce accessible for all.
Bio Link
bio.link
A bio link lets you link to all your pages — websites, shop, blog, social posts, videos, anything — making it easier for your audience to discover all your content. Platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok only allow for one link in the bio. With Bio Link you can use a single link to add a...
Submagic
submagic.co
Elevate your videos with AI-Powered subtitles style. SubMagic is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to create the most captivating subtitles in just two minutes. Upload the video, adapted, subtitles, and upload your video, ready to be published on social networks. Empowering creators to shi...
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
Predis
predis.ai
Predis.ai is the only AI social media management tool you need to ideate, create, and publish content for your business. Unleash the power of AI to effortlessly brainstorm, craft, and optimize all your social media content without the need for design expertise. From engaging posts and eye-catching ...
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop the latest in fashion, home, beauty, fitness from LTK influencers you trust. Workwear ideas, wedding guest dresses, travel looks and so much more.
Social Champ
socialchamp.io
Social Champ is a FREE one-stop digital solution for social media management and automation to streamline all the major social media networks. Social Champ is the best way to manage your all social media efforts, day-to-day posting, A/B testing, and optimization. Social Champ brings all the automati...
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Fully customizable social media feed plugins for WordPress. Display your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube feeds - Trusted by 1.3 million users.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl enables small businesses to create professional-looking animated videos, collages, slideshows, and layered static image posts in minutes, as well as schedule or post instantly to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. All with simple-to-use mobile and desktop browser apps.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner relationship management software to scale any program: affiliate, reseller, marketing and more. See why SaaS companies grow with PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy...
Inflact
inflact.com
Inflact is an independent digital agency that provides various ways for Instagram promotion. And we have been dictating the rules of the development on Instagram for the last 7 years! Inflact is an Instagram bot powered by A.I. It helps to get more real followers, instant likes, and engagement gro...
Affable.ai
affable.ai
AI-powered end-to-end Influencer Management Platform Activate more influencers in the shortest time 6M+ Influencers | 4 Social Channels | 1 user-friendly, AI-powered platform Trusted by 100+ leading global brands and 4300+ data-driven marketers Used by global players like Huawei, Chanel, Estee Laude...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
HeyLink.me is a new generation link-management platform offering social media monetisation tools: instant checkout ecommerce, AI-powered analytics, advertising feature, NFTs and crypto links.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Blog2Social is an all-in-one social media automation solution for social media workers and teams, marketers, small business owners, solopreneurs, corporate blogs, agencies, and businesses of any size. Blog2Social is available as WordPress plugin solution or as an independent web app. Supported socia...
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is the best influencer marketing software for ecommerce brands. Our AI-powered platform includes 32m+ influencer suite, campaign workroom, reporting & analytics, payment & product fulfillment, full content media library and more.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
HypeAuditor is a SaaS company offering complex solutions to brands, agencies, and platforms dealing with influencers. HypeAuditor has developed a comprehensive set of tools and reports to analyze influencers on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter, and plan marketing campaigns. The tools...
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is the system of record for data-driven influencer marketing, providing the intelligence and tools needed to run impactful influencer marketing programs. Our platform enables marketers to drive greater impact and ROI by investing in the right strategies, outsmart their competitors, streamlin...
Collabstr
collabstr.com
Collabstr is a marketplace to find and hire influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Easily search through thousands of content creators and pay them directly through Collabstr.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build soci...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Simple tool to create interactive Facebook Live video in a few clicks without coding and software installation. Pre-recorded video streaming, interactive games, countdowns and voting templates available.
Fohr
fohr.co
At Fohr, we believe ambassador marketing is influencer marketing at its best. It’s the kind of ad you remember, and at the same time, the kind of ad you forget was an ad at all. It’s built on brand love, storytelling, and honesty. Fohr was the first influencer marketing platform in the world, connec...
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Make engaging, bite-size, social videos in seconds from your blog with AI-powered captions.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automate & Optimize your Facebook Advertising.
Dubb
dubb.com
Founded in 2018, Dubb is the video sales system that offers business users a platform to send personalized, trackable videos. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by deep technologists with specialties in marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Dubb platform...
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
PowerIn
powerin.io
PowerIn is the best tool to boost your activity on LinkedIn by generating automatically a comment with ChatGPT. Put your online presence on autopilot
Trendsmap
trendsmap.com
Trendsmap analyses and displays real-time local Twitter trends. We offer a variety of individual and corporate products and solutions, such as Analytics, Dashboards, Data feeds and Visualisations. Example uses include: - Trend monitoring - Social media management - Agile marketing - Content curat...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
StarNgage
starngage.com
At StarNgage, we believe that socially distributed visual content is the future of advertising. It's happening now on Instagram and we want to help brands in this adventure and win on Instagram. This platform allows brands to measure their Instagram marketing effort and engage influencers to create ...
ShopMyInfluence
shopmyinfluence.com
The essential influencer marketing tool for your campaigns.
Trend Watchers
trendwatchers.co
Trend Watchers notifies content creators about internet trends across 30+ categories & shows them how to profit off them by using our Viral Video Maker. Our trends can also be used for business ideas, dropshipping, SEO, social media & many other things.
Favikon
favikon.com
Transform Your Social Media Strategy with Favikon: The Creator Marketing Platform Powered by AI. - Easily unlock the potential of social media to discover the perfect creators. Our filters empower you to target specific niches tailored to your needs or those of your clients. - Take advantage of crea...
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and ...
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recr...
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
Curator
curator.io
Curator.io is a free, brandable social media aggregator with offices in California and Sydney. Curator pulls together your media channels into an engaging stream that can be embedded anywhere.
Influence.co
influence.co
For the last 4 years, weve built the largest community of real humans in the influencer economy. We work with 170k+ influencers, 35k+ brands, and 10k+ agencies. Our platform instantly allows you to discover, engage, and connect with influencers via a single end-to-end solution. No more manual spread...
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Say goodbye to generic comments like “Good post!”, “Thanks for sharing” and “Love your content!”. Engage AI creates comments for you to engage prospects on LinkedIn at scale. Save hours writing comments to attract your prospects and achieve faster conversions with every added touchpoint. Engage AI...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
#paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world’s most recognizable brands, like McDonald’s, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company e...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Upfluence provides brands with all the tools they need to streamline their influencer campaigns and drive more sales. Find the best influencers with Upfluence's suite of influencer discovery tools, including a large database of vetted influencers, organic influencer identification through Live Captu...
InstaPlug
instaplug.app
Instantly steal the spotlight with InstaPlug! Create free, eye-catching Instagram widgets, filter your feed like magic, and transform it into a showstopper. Quick, Easy, Reliable!
Dazzlink
dazzl.ink
Dazzlink is a link management solution that allows the user to consolidate content/material into a single link. Users can list social media links, create a media kit or include any essential information on custom pages. Users can also add social icons, thumbnails, video previews etc., and hold multi...
Buzzoid
buzzoid.com
Buzzoid is the world’s leading provider of high-quality Instagram followers, likes, and views. It was founded in 2012 by a group of social media experts that wanted to help others grow their Instagram profiles, and has since then become a powerhouse within the industry.
Brolly
brolly.com.au
Brolly is Australia's first social media archiving tool, built with government compliance in mind. Brolly has been created in Melbourne to provide a simple, innovative archive solution that meets compliance standards, including data storage in Australia, so your records are covered by Australian dat...
Spikerz
spikerz.com
Spikerz provides social media protection for content creators, businesses, and enterprises. We at Spikerz believe that protecting social media accounts has become mission-critical today. Unfortunately, the number of hacking, banning, and account losses keeps rising while no one is assisting business...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.