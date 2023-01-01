Top Prelay Alternatives

WebCatalog

Hubspot

HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.

Salesforce

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Zoho CRM

Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...

LeadSquared

Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.

Outreach

Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...

Bigin

Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.

Apollo.io

Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.

Freshsales

Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX

Salesloft

SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.

Zendesk Sell

Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...

OnePage CRM

OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...

Showpad

Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...

Chorus.ai

Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.

Nutshell

Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...

Clari

Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...

Salesflare

Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.

Vidyard

Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...

Gainsight CS

Retain And Grow Your Customers At Scale. Gainsight CS makes customers your best growth engine. Get a comprehensive view of your customers, understand trends and risks, and empower your team to scale with proven actions that deliver outcomes.

Planhat

Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...

FreeAgent CRM

FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...

Allego

Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...

Anaplan

Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using its proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterpris...

People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...

Klenty

The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.

Mixmax

Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that helps teams boost revenue throughout the customer journey. We make life easier for everyone who interacts with customers, not just SDRs, by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. This increases productivity and empowers reps to focus on sel...

Kizen

Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...

Groove

Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.

Uptics

Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...

Pipeliner CRM

The Best CRM, all About Sales! Sales enablement tool, a simple, winning formula. Focus on pipeline management, sales process & analytics to maximize revenue.

Compass

Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...

ChurnZero

ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential ch...

Catalyst

Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...

Spiff

A spiff, or spiv is slang for an immediate bonus for a sale. Typically, spiffs are paid, either by a manufacturer or employer, directly to a salesperson for selling a specific product. It is sometimes given as SPIF or SPIFF with invented words to fit the letters, but these are not the origin (see ...

Vitally

Vitally helps Customer Success teams of every size deliver world-class customer experiences, meet unexpected challenges, operate more efficiently, and grow their business's bottom line. Unify all your customer-facing data -- across your tech stack -- with bi-directional, real-time integrations. Easi...

Vivun

B2B selling must change. Win over today's sales-proof buyers with transparency and trust. Vivun's AI-powered platform enables businesses to redefine the buyer experience, differentiate from the competition, and accelerate revenue. With the Solutions organization at the forefront, companies can align...

Workbooks

Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...

Kixie

Ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting for sales teams that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.

Salesmate

Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...

Brainshark

Brainshark’s data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ...

Totango

Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...

Leaderboarded

Make your own leaderboard online! Easy tool for the motivation of a team. Simple in use - great in presentation of the scores. Choose Leaderborded

Cloudapps

CloudApps Revenue Intelligence turns your CRM into a full funnel revenue engine. We are a Salesforce AppExchange Partner. Our co-founders helped build Salesforce. And we've developed a revenue intelligence platform that harnesses the most advanced AI deep-learning capabilities to take your Salesforc...

OneMob

Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...

SalesHood

SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...

Traq.ai

In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric...

Pathlight

Pathlight is the leading GenAI-native Conversation Intelligence platform that helps enterprises discover hidden insights, opportunities, and risks deep within their customer conversations. Pathlight is the first company to fully harness the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) to review every custo...

Plecto

Boosting your team’s performance starts here. Plecto is the only complete business performance platform that combines real-time KPI visualization, gamification and coaching tools in one single, powerful solution.

Aviso

Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...

Jedox

Planning your business with better insights and decisions. Accelerate planning, forecasting and reporting through automation and predictive analytics in one unified solution. Jedox provides you with a flexible platform for enterprise performance management. Automate repetitive tasks, strengthen col...

Recapped

Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the...

Goodmeetings

Goodmeetings is a video first AI & Analytics enabled platform built exclusively for remote sales. Beyond traditional video meeting needs of sales teams, it automates sales workflows for productivity & leverages AI to provide dynamic cues & nudges for sales conversion. It also empowers sales leaders ...

CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is the #1 rated sales commission software designed to bring teams together. We empower teams to run commissions with more accuracy and transparency.

CustomerGauge

The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals.

Uberflip

Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...

Dear Lucy

Dear Lucy's is the #1 most visual sales insights solution to help companies drive faster growth. Dear Lucy drives focus, informed decisions and timely actions across sales teams, leadership and board - and aligns your teams to hit the quota. Dear Lucy powers your revenue teams with: • Visual sales a...

DataBased

Databased allows leaders to quickly identify where their teams need coaching, without spending hours reviewing CRM reports. Visually analyzing CRM data around daily sales activities, skills, and outcomes, DataBased helps sales organizations methodically hit revenue targets by surfacing insights arou...

Skwill

Skwill's industry leading technology helps leaders and managers amplify team performance, accelerate sales, and improve resilience and wellbeing. Skwill Diagnostics allows you to quickly and accurately identify the 'Why' behind individual and team performance and take action.

