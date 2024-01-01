Top Predis Alternatives
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory's powerful AI enables you to create and edit professional quality videos using text, no technical skills required or software to download.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ helps you acquire the tools and knowledge needed to grow your audience faster on YouTube and beyond.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea empowers sellers with unparalleled insights, ensuring strategic decisions for their online business. From product research to successful store launch, Minea provides e-merchants with data-driven precision, making e-commerce accessible for all.
Bio Link
bio.link
A bio link lets you link to all your pages — websites, shop, blog, social posts, videos, anything — making it easier for your audience to discover all your content. Platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok only allow for one link in the bio. With Bio Link you can use a single link to add a...
Submagic
submagic.co
Elevate your videos with AI-Powered subtitles style. SubMagic is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to create the most captivating subtitles in just two minutes. Upload the video, adapted, subtitles, and upload your video, ready to be published on social networks. Empowering creators to shi...
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Fully customizable social media feed plugins for WordPress. Display your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube feeds - Trusted by 1.3 million users.
Social Champ
socialchamp.io
Social Champ is a FREE one-stop digital solution for social media management and automation to streamline all the major social media networks. Social Champ is the best way to manage your all social media efforts, day-to-day posting, A/B testing, and optimization. Social Champ brings all the automati...
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl enables small businesses to create professional-looking animated videos, collages, slideshows, and layered static image posts in minutes, as well as schedule or post instantly to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. All with simple-to-use mobile and desktop browser apps.
Inflact
inflact.com
Inflact is an independent digital agency that provides various ways for Instagram promotion. And we have been dictating the rules of the development on Instagram for the last 7 years! Inflact is an Instagram bot powered by A.I. It helps to get more real followers, instant likes, and engagement gro...
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
HeyLink.me is a new generation link-management platform offering social media monetisation tools: instant checkout ecommerce, AI-powered analytics, advertising feature, NFTs and crypto links.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Blog2Social is an all-in-one social media automation solution for social media workers and teams, marketers, small business owners, solopreneurs, corporate blogs, agencies, and businesses of any size. Blog2Social is available as WordPress plugin solution or as an independent web app. Supported socia...
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automate & Optimize your Facebook Advertising.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Simple tool to create interactive Facebook Live video in a few clicks without coding and software installation. Pre-recorded video streaming, interactive games, countdowns and voting templates available.
Collabstr
collabstr.com
Collabstr is a marketplace to find and hire influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Easily search through thousands of content creators and pay them directly through Collabstr.
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Make engaging, bite-size, social videos in seconds from your blog with AI-powered captions.
Trendsmap
trendsmap.com
Trendsmap analyses and displays real-time local Twitter trends. We offer a variety of individual and corporate products and solutions, such as Analytics, Dashboards, Data feeds and Visualisations. Example uses include: - Trend monitoring - Social media management - Agile marketing - Content curat...
Dubb
dubb.com
Founded in 2018, Dubb is the video sales system that offers business users a platform to send personalized, trackable videos. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by deep technologists with specialties in marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Dubb platform...
ShopMyInfluence
shopmyinfluence.com
The essential influencer marketing tool for your campaigns.
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
PowerIn
powerin.io
PowerIn is the best tool to boost your activity on LinkedIn by generating automatically a comment with ChatGPT. Put your online presence on autopilot
Trend Watchers
trendwatchers.co
Trend Watchers notifies content creators about internet trends across 30+ categories & shows them how to profit off them by using our Viral Video Maker. Our trends can also be used for business ideas, dropshipping, SEO, social media & many other things.
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
Curator
curator.io
Curator.io is a free, brandable social media aggregator with offices in California and Sydney. Curator pulls together your media channels into an engaging stream that can be embedded anywhere.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Say goodbye to generic comments like “Good post!”, “Thanks for sharing” and “Love your content!”. Engage AI creates comments for you to engage prospects on LinkedIn at scale. Save hours writing comments to attract your prospects and achieve faster conversions with every added touchpoint. Engage AI...
Pushbio
pushbio.io
Pushbio is a link in bio creator tool for social media marketers With Pushbio, you can showcase your products, latest promotions, blog posts, videos, and social media profiles all in one place, making it easy for your audience to discover and engage with your content.
TikBuddy
tikbuddy.com
TikBuddy is an All-in-one TikTok analytics toolkit. It helps creators to discover trends, analyze, optimize, and build their TikTok and short video account.