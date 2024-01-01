Top POWR Alternatives
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Elementor
elementor.com
Elementor is a dynamic drag and drop website building platform. Used to create 4.6% of all the world's websites, Elementor helps web creators build stunning, comprehensive WordPress websites, without any need for code. With hundreds of widgets, integrations, website templates, and design tools, Elem...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce is a Canadian software company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The company produces landing pages for websites, and is the host of the annual Call to Action Conference.
Poptin
poptin.com
Poptin helps website owners to convert more visitors into leads, subscribers, and sales using beautiful popups and forms. You can easily create website pop ups and embedded forms using our templates and drag and drop editor, and trigger and target them the way you want (including exit intent, time d...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sal...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
Optinly
optinly.com
Optinly is a goal-based popup plugin that has been built with the aim to make the lead acquiring process seamless. Optinly can also be used to reduce cart abandonment, get customer feedback, increase cart value and there are a whole lot of other things you can do with this plugin. What makes this pl...
OptinMonster
optinmonster.com
Convert and Monetize Your Website Traffic Stop losing visitors! Instantly grow your email list, get more leads and increase sales with the #1 most powerful conversion optimization toolkit in the world.
Popupsmart
popupsmart.com
Popupsmart is a no-code tool to increase e-commerce sales, build email lists, and engage with your visitors in just 5 minutes.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Webs...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
Landingi
landingi.com
The platform offers multiple solutions to support marketers at every step of marketing campaign creation using landing pages: from design, through the campaign's launch, integration, optimization, to conversion. Landingi platform has an incredibly intuitive, pixel-perfect drag & drop editor where yo...
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party dat...