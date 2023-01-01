Playbook is one of the top fitness apps on the market where you can support your favorite creators directly. THE MAJORITY OF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION GOES DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE CREATING THE WORKOUTS AND CLASSES YOU LOVE. Get access to the world’s leading fitness influencers, trainers, wellness gurus, athletes, and more all on your phone. With over 56,000 workouts and more than 500 instructors, there is something for everyone to achieve health and wellness goals. Take Playbook with you to the gym; workout at home and even while traveling — with the ability to download workouts you can sweat any time, anywhere.

Website: playbookapp.io

