Top Plattar Alternatives
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features i...
LEVAR
levar.io
Start driving more conversions today with 3D and augmented reality shopping experiences from LEVAR. Create and distribute 3D/AR product models on your eCommerce store and across all of your marketing and sales channels—product pages, email, SMS, social media, and landing pages. LEVAR’s exact-to-scal...
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTA...
Designhubz
designhubz.com
Designhubz provides end-to-end 3D and Augmented Reality(AR) asset creation, management and distribution to online brands and retailers. Designhubz' web-based suite and advanced digitization rigs convert entire physical inventories into 3D and AR visualizations and virtual try-ons in a matter of days...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
Xarwin
xarwin.com
Xarwin is a powerful WebAR marketing platform that enables you to launch campaigns and generate leads and sales with ease while reducing costs without the need to code or download apps. Whilst choosing between the AR solutions that xarwin supports, such as marker-less object placement, drag and drop...
Avataar
avataar.ai
3D spatial narratives are revolutionizing the landscape of online shopping; 6 out of 10 shoppers prefer to buy from retailers who integrate 3D in their digital stores. Avataar offers an efficient, plug-and-play solution for 3D videos and interactive web scrolls, tailored for ecommerce stores across ...
Camweara
camweara.com
Camweara, augmented reality software plugin virtually allows customers to wear products you are selling in a realistic way: at home, in the office, in a restaurant with friends or in the shop. Increases sales conversion rate & decreases product returns on online stores. It is compatible for Shopify,...
Sayduck
sayduck.com
Sayduck offers engaging, fully interactive 3D models ready to be added anywhere online or be viewed in Augmented Reality, connecting brands and retailers
Aryel
aryel.io
Aryel is a no-code platform that empowers agencies and brands to create, distribute, and optimize immersive display advertising campaigns while gathering valuable data, including audience emotional states and facial features. Notably, Aryel serves a global clientele, including renowned organizations...
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
The simple but powerful way to create AR is with Blippbuilder. The design tool is easy to learn, and lets you add a layer of interactivity to your printed materials, anything from a poster, a print ad, event stand or book. Bring it to life with animations, games or 3D models. Add links to buy, colle...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe is a cutting-edge platform that has revolutionized the process of building enterprise-grade 3D, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications. In the past, developing such apps required specialized skills, lengthy development cycles, and significant budgets. Now, Vuframe has ...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
The worldlargest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company�s activities include two interrelated business lines. The companyself-service CGTrader Marketplace for 3D models with over 800,000 licensable 3D models and CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling for enterprise customers and onli...
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR is the best in class with the industry's simplest and most powerful AR platform. Purpose-built ground up for small businesses, agencies, to create immersive XR experiences. Turn your print, sales materials, e-commerce product visualization, and many more in augmented reality experiences. Ev...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Moderlry
modelry.ai
Modelry is the end-to-end 3D product visualization platform, that empowers global e-commerce leaders to generate amazing product visuals and AR experiences using 3D models.
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints...
Zakeke
zakeke.com
Zakeke is a cloud platform empowering over 10.000 retailers and brands to offer their customers a complete set of tools for Visual Customization for web-to-print, 3D & AR Configuration, Virtual Try-On and more. Customers became creators, being able to customize products with texts, images, materials...