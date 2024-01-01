Top Planly Alternatives
Asana
asana.com
Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovi...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Zoho Projects
zoho.com
Zoho Projects is a cloud based project management software with over 200,000 customers worldwide. It helps you plan your projects, and execute them with perfection. With Projects, you can assign tasks easily, communicate effectively with both your team and clients, be informed on all project updates...
Smartsheet
smartsheet.com
Smartsheet is a software as a service (SaaS) offering for collaboration and work management, developed and marketed by Smartsheet Inc. It is used to assign tasks, track project progress, manage calendars, share documents, and manage other work, using a tabular user interface.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is the all-in-one workspace to keep people, projects, & functions aligned across your organization. With chat, tasks, goals, docs, and files all in one place — Nifty lets you focus on work instead of juggling tools. Nifty helps reduce project development cycles and improves team productivity b...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
Project management software that doesn't waste your time. No confusing systems to learn. Just drag and drop project management—the way it should be. Easily keep your projects profitable & on time with these features: Gantt Charts, Calendars, Workloads, Time Tracking, Portfolio Views, Dependencies, a...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, includin...
Hive
hive.com
The #1 productivity platform for fast-moving teams. Manage projects, track tasks, and collaborate with teams of all sizes. Get started with a free 14-day trial today.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. Se...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Beesbusy
beesbusy.com
Beesbusy is a collaborative and intuitive project management tool. Easily plan your tasks and organize your time to make your projects a reality.
Spreadsheet
spreadsheet.com
The spreadsheet you know with the power of a database and project management system. Gantt, Calendar, Kanban, Forms, and Automations. Get started free.
Opal
workwithopal.com
Opal is the planning platform that enables marketers to strategize visually, collaborate together, and experience their brand through the eyes of a customer. With a visual calendar, dynamic workflows, and a flexible content system, it’s easy for teams to collaborate from anywhere. Sharing assets, co...
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and creat...
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of th...
PromoPrep
promoprep.com
PromoPrep is a marketing calendar & promotion planning platform designed to improve organization and communication for marketing teams of all sizes. Rather than using endless spreadsheets or hacking a project management tool to track marketing activities - PromoPrep is a true marketing calendar full...
Gain
gainapp.com
Simply put: Gain is client feedback for social media content, made easy. Marketing teams across 51 countries trust Gain with social media content for over 9,000 brands because Gain incorporates the layer of client feedback and approvals to their social media workflow. With Gain’s automated approval ...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...