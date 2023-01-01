Placewit
classroom.placewit.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Placewit app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Placewit provides a placement guarantee program at ₹0 upfront cost via an interactive classroom experience by helping the students develop their skills and get placed in amazing companies.
Website: placewit.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Placewit. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Thrively
thrively.com
SafeMedicate
safemedicate.com
Quinncia
quinncia.io
Pear Deck
app.peardeck.com
Science4Us
apps.explorelearning.com
Forage
theforage.com
Peachjar
accounts.peachjar.com
CTCMath
ctcmath.com
ClassDojo
classdojo.com
Gecko
account.geckoengage.com
BloomTech
app.bloomtech.com
Classroomscreen
classroomscreen.com