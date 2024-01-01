Top Placer.ai Alternatives

tableau.com

Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes w...

scribblemaps.com

Easily Create, Analyze, and Share Maps. Share with friends, embed maps on websites, and create images or pdf.

elink.io

Build Anything With Web Links. elink has everything you need to save bookmarks and build webpages, email newsletters, RSS website widgets, social bio links, social walls, automated content and more. Create content in minutes!

arcgis.com

ArcGIS Online - Cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps. Map and interact with your location data Build interactive web maps with ArcGIS Online, Esri's web-based mapping software. Gain new perspectives and enhanced details as you interact with data, zoom in, and search on the...

mapbox.com

Mapbox is the live location platform preferred by over 4 million developers. Mapbox provides precise location data and flexible developer tools that equip any business to add geospatial features to their applications and enhance operations with location intelligence. Customers span automotive, logis...

short.io

Short.io is a custom domain URL shortener. Create, customize, and share short branded links. Use some advanced features like country/region/mobile targeting; set up UTM-tags, link expiration/cloaking; apply API for developers; enjoy free email and online support. You can also manage short links with...

ipinfo.io

We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers

nearmap.com

Explore high-resolution aerial view maps with better quality than satellite imagery and 3D data, and automated insights for governments and businesses.

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.

gummysearch.com

Reddit audience research. Discover problems worth solving, validate them quickly, and find your first customers from online communities.

radar.com

Location infrastructure for every product and service. The most innovative companies use Radar’s location SDKs and APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

viral-loops.com

Grow your audience with a referral program to let customers and subscribers refer friends and reward them automatically, with no-code. TEMPLATE-BASED We've prepared for you campaign templates inspired by great companies, like Dropbox, Airbnb and Mailchimp. Just plug and play. NO CODE From setting up...

getrevue.co

Revue is a content marketing tool that helps user to keep followers updated on the most interesting articles and various content via email

salesrabbit.com

SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...

radio.co

Create, manage, and grow your internet radio station with ease - all from your browser. Yes, starting a radio station can be tricky. But Radio.co has built the most intuitive and powerful radio broa... Show More casting platform available. So you need never worry again. Ever. As we take care of all ...

shareasale.com

Partner with ShareASale to become part of our trusted affiliate marketing network. Our network delivers marketing solutions for our partners.

rocketlink.io

Add retargeting pixels, custom Call-to-Action, custom domains to any link you share, customize link thumbnail appearance and retarget anyone who clicked.

intellifluence.com

High costs and an overemphasis on celebrity endorsements have prevented growing businesses from experiencing the benefits of influencer marketing. Intellifluence enables you to communicate directly with influencers and manage interactions in one spot, without ever having to send an e-mail. Increase ...

traveltime.com

TravelTime is an API that can calculate travel times by any transport mode to thousands of locations within milliseconds. It's used within Enterprise Search & Location Intelligence.

ipgeolocation.io

Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset ...

smappen.com

Smappen is an online territory mapping tool that provides businesses with location intelligence for effective market research. Visualize trade areas, access population insights, and analyze competitors to make informed decisions about the best business locations. Thanks to drive-time areas, you can ...

doubletick.io

Doubletick is Free and unlimited email tracking for Gmail and Google Workspace (G Suite) with real-time desktop notifications and WhatsApp like double tick marks (✓✓) in your sent box. A single blue tick ✓ indicates that an email has been sent, but yet to be opened by the recipient. Double blue tick...

brandbucket.com

The original brandable name marketplace with over 100,000 expert-curated business names to choose from. Get the matching .com and a logo, and free branding advice from our team.

carto.com

Monetizing transaction data. Mastercard Advisors uses CARTO to turn millions of daily credit card transactions into location-based insights for B2B clients in Retail, Real Estate and the Public Sector.

wanotifier.com

WANotifier is an all-in-one WhatsApp marketing tool that lets you use the WhatsApp Cloud APIs to reach out to your customers on WhatsApp with : 1. Bulk marketing broadcast messages and, 2. Transactional notifications messages. Just setup your phone number with the APIs using our simple onboarding fl...

mapline.com

Connect your data to the real world. In seconds, you can upload your data, see it on a map, create routes, generate charts and reports, and bring it all together into a visual dashboard. Using our powerful analytical tools, create new ways of visualizing and understanding your data. If you run into ...

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer is the AI-based all-in-one tool that allows obtaining detailed information on brands. Marketing freelancers, agencies, and entrepreneurs can use Branalyzer to get depth information about what is happening on the internet. How much do your competitors spend on backlinks? What are their con...

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter offers a clean and straightforward writing experience for people who aren't looking for advanced reporting or features for businesses.

chainfuel.com

With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.

geotargetly.com

Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.

purple.com

Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor ...

alteryx.com

Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workfor...

eredom.com

Welcome to Eredom! Explore unregistered, brandable business domain names! Search available and brandable business .com domain names!

getthit.com

Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...

publisherdiscovery.com

Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...

approvedsocial.io

Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...

sleekflow.io

SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...

summaraize.com

10X podcast and video content in 10 mins. SummarAIze repurposes your content from audio and video into engaging, shareable social posts, email content, summaries, quotes, and more!

sociabuzz.com

Show media and our monetization features directly on the page without sending visitors to another page. Creator economy platform in United States. Media & monetization.

flypix.ai

FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...

corp.glympse.com

Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...

gizzmo.ai

Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...

digitalmortar.com

Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.

chatwee.com

Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...

purlem.com

Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.

hidemyacc.com

Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines

growthchamp.com

Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.

capsulink.com

Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.

multiview.com

VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.

echoai.com

Pathlight is the leading GenAI-native Conversation Intelligence platform that helps enterprises discover hidden insights, opportunities, and risks deep within their customer conversations. Pathlight is the first company to fully harness the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) to review every custo...

ekyte.com

eKyte guides digital marketing teams to plan and produce online campaigns, analyze and optimize results. Artificial intelligence does the rest.

placekit.io

PlaceKit is a worldwide geocoding API providing fast and accurate address autocomplete, store locator, and two-way geocoding for your app.

geocomply.com

Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...

azira.com

Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....

tikao.ai

Tikao is a Marketing Platform for Sustainable Brands, that uses the power of AI models trained on Sustainability Marketing Framework. Currently serving three (3) categories in Sustainable Fashion, Personal Care, and Food, the platform provides (a) Diagnostics (of assets) for Marketing Effectiveness ...

redirection.io

redirection.io is a leading redirection and SEO optimizations tool. When installed on a website, redirection.io allows its marketing or SEO managers to analyze the traffic issues and configure redirect rules to fix HTTP errors. It can also help fix the HTML meta tags (title, description, opengraph t...

realmailers.com

RealMailers is the direct mail tool for real estate agents. Design, target, and instantly send postcards without leaving your desk. Free address list.

linklooper.com

Link management made simple. Link Looper helps you manage marketing links and track their performance. Perfect for the entire marketing team, from Social Media Managers, to Ad Ops.

ermes.ai

ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...

digitalsero.com

Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes

