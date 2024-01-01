Top Picture to Text Alternatives

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...

FaceCheck.ID

FaceCheck.ID

facecheck.id

Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.

Deep Dream Generator

Deep Dream Generator

deepdreamgenerator.com

Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.

Roboflow

Roboflow

roboflow.com

With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...

Landing AI

Landing AI

landing.ai

Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...

Muse.ai

Muse.ai

muse.ai

muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...

FaceMRI

FaceMRI

facemri.com

FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create ...

V7

V7

v7labs.com

V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.

DeepAI

DeepAI

deepai.org

Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans

PixLab

PixLab

pixlab.io

PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Rec...

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat ...

Syte

Syte

syte.ai

Spot It. Shop It. Drive eCommerce performance with a visual search experience that connects shoppers with products they’ll love. Syte’s product discovery platform empowers your shoppers to instantly find fashion, jewelry and home decor items they’ll adore with inspiring, visual search journeys that...

Lambda

Lambda

lambdalabs.com

Lambda provides computation to accelerate human progress. We're a team of Deep Learning engineers building the world's best GPU cloud, clusters, servers, and workstations. Our products power engineers and researchers at the forefront of human knowledge. Customers include Intel, Microsoft, Google, Am...

MobileEngine

MobileEngine

services.tineye.com

TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.

Faceplusplus

Faceplusplus

faceplusplus.com

Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.

Vue.ai

Vue.ai

vue.ai

Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...

Encord

Encord

encord.com

Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...

Dataloop

Dataloop

dataloop.ai

Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...

VXG

VXG

videoexpertsgroup.com

VXG is a global cloud video surveillance company that simplifies video management and makes systems scalable in a cost-effective way. Helping build customized, world-class video surveillance solutions for Systems Integrators, Security, Access Control, AI, Video Monitoring, Telecom and SaaS companies...

Imagga

Imagga

imagga.com

Imagga is a platform of cloud-based and on-premise API’s for automated image and video tagging intended for developers, businesses, and enterprises. Imagga's technology helps companies make sense of their large scale and dynamic image and video collections. Currently (as of October 2017) used by 11,...

brighter AI

brighter AI

brighter.ai

brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...

Capsolver

Capsolver

capsolver.com

Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...

NVIDIA Developer

NVIDIA Developer

developer.nvidia.com

Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.

hasty.ai

hasty.ai

hasty.ai

Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-l...

Enablex.ai

Enablex.ai

enablex.io

EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over ...

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy