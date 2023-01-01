WebCatalog
PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth

picnichealth.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for PicnicHealth on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

We collect all your medical records in a secure, digital timeline. And we empower you to be part of something bigger by contributing to research, anonymously.

Website: picnichealth.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PicnicHealth. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Go Payment

Go Payment

go.ooo

Portia

Portia

portiapro.com

AnonFiles

AnonFiles

anonfiles.com

Feefo

Feefo

feefo.com

Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai

cedars-sinai.org

Polybook

Polybook

polybook.app

Mentessa

Mentessa

mentessa.com

Paperpile

Paperpile

paperpile.com

Dt.Dental

Dt.Dental

dtdental.co

Moin Vinyl

Moin Vinyl

moinvinyl.de

Scan123

Scan123

scan123.com

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy