Top Perplexity AI Alternatives

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. Based on a large language model, it enables users to refine and steer a conversation towards a desired length, format, style, level of detail, and language. ChatGPT: Optimizing Lang...

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...

Poe

poe.com

Fast, helpful AI chat.

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Your everyday AI companion.

Chat AI

gtchat.ai

Welcome to CHAT AI, the AI chatbot that uses the latest natural language processing technology to have intelligent and engaging conversations with you. Simply type in your message, and CHAT AI will respond thoughtfully and personally. Whether you want to write long-form content (essays, emails, art...

Bing Chat

bing.com

Bing is your AI-powered copilot for the web

Pi

pi.ai

Pi, Your Personal AI: A Smart and Supportive Companion, 24/7 Meet Pi, your very own personal AI, brought to you by Inflection AI. Pi isn't just another chatbot; it's a leap forward in personal intelligence, designed to be there for you, anytime and evolve with every conversation.

SimSimi

simsimi.com

SimSimi is an adorable and smartest AI chatbot ever. You can talk to SimSimi anytime, anywhere and sometimes you can teach it to say what you want.

Grok

twitter.com

Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is an AI chatbot from X (formerly Twitter).

Le Chat

mistral.ai

Frontier AI in your hands. Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses.

