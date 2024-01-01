PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced through this incredible network. Works with Linkedin and adds features to it. * A style bar: add bold, italics, emojis easily to your post. * Saving drafts: save directly to Linkedin for your next posts. * Real-time reaches analysis: Track your post's visibility to identify the best times and formats. * And above all: The "see more" line to visualize where the "...see more" will cut your post.

Website: perfectpost.social

