Top Penpot Alternatives
Figma
figma.com
Figma is a vector graphics editor and prototyping tool which is primarily web-based, with additional offline features enabled by desktop applications for macOS and Windows. The Figma Mirror companion apps for Android and iOS allow viewing Figma prototypes on mobile devices. The feature set of Figma ...
Boxy SVG
boxy-svg.com
Boxy SVG is a vector graphics editor for creating illustrations, as well as logos, icons, and other elements of graphic design. It is primarily focused on editing drawings in the SVG file format. The program is available as both a web app and a desktop application for Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and ...
Vecta
vecta.io
Vecta is a real time, collaborative SVG editor with a powerful Javascript based plugin system, for teams. Easily extend and automate, or create flowcharts, UML, network, isometric and web diagrams with thousands of included symbols. Export to multiple formats and resolution, including PNG, JPG and m...
Vectorpea
vectorpea.com
Vectorpea Online Vector Editor lets you edit vector graphics, AI, SVG and PDF files!
SVG Viewer
svgviewer.dev
SVG Viewer is an online tool to view, edit and optimize SVGs.