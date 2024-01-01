Top PeakMetrics Alternatives
Feedly
feedly.com
Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Awario
awario.com
Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...
Business Wire
businesswire.com
Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. is a public relations and earned media software company and services provider. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois; with clients worldwide. The company went public via reverse merger in June 2017. In addition to its web-based PR and ea...
Mention
mention.com
Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...
Spica Media
spica.media
We provide you with comprehensive media monitoring across social media, newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, and online news, with valuable analytics and reports to help you enhance your performance.
Storiad
storiad.com
Storiad helps authors plan, deploy, & manage a digital book promotion campaigns to reach the right book audience to raise book awareness & increase book sales.
Postaga
postaga.com
Postaga is a free all-in-one link building outreach platform that helps you build links and get traffic to your website with ease. With its AI-assisted tools, Postaga does it all, from analyzing your content to finding outreach opportunities to finding contacts to creating and sending email outreach...
CoverageBook
coveragebook.com
CoverageBook is built for busy PR pros, so you can spend less effort reporting on coverage and put your energy into the more important parts of PR. Make coverage reports, faster. Trusted by over 13,000 agency and in-house public relations professionals in more than 40 countries. CoverageBook is wond...