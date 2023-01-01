WebCatalog

Top Passpack Alternatives

LastPass

lastpass.com

LastPass is a freemium password manager that stores encrypted passwords online. The standard version of LastPass comes with a web interface, but also includes plugins for various web browsers and apps for many smartphones. It also includes support for bookmarklets. LogMeIn, Inc. acquired LastPass in...

Bitwarden

bitwarden.com

Bitwarden is a free and open-source password management service that stores sensitive information such as website credentials in an encrypted vault. The Bitwarden platform offers a variety of client applications including a web interface, desktop applications, browser extensions, mobile apps, and a ...

1Password

1password.com

1Password is a password manager developed by AgileBits Inc. It provides a place for users to store various passwords, software licenses, and other sensitive information in a virtual vault that is locked with a PBKDF2-guarded master password. By default, this encrypted vault is stored on the company'...

Google Password Manager

passwords.google

Manage your saved passwords in Android or Chrome. They're securely stored in your Google Account and available across all your devices.

Dashlane

dashlane.com

Dashlane is a cross-platform subscription-based password manager and digital wallet application available on macOS, Windows, iOS and Android. Dashlane uses a Freemium pricing model which includes both a free tier and a premium subscription.

NordPass

nordpass.com

NordPass is a proprietary password manager launched in 2019. It is meant to help its users to organise their passwords and secure notes, keeping them in a single place — an encrypted password vault. This service comes in both free and premium versions, though the free version lacks much of the paid ...

Password Generator

passwordsgenerator.net

Strong Password Generator to create secure passwords that are impossible to crack on your device without sending them across the Internet, and learn over 30 tricks to keep your passwords, accounts and documents safe.

Keeper

keepersecurity.com

Keeper is the top-rated personal and business password manager for protection from password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Try free now!

hide.me Password Generator

hide.me

Random Password Generator. Generate complex, strong & random passwords, using our highly secure password generator.

Password Crypt

pcrypt.com

Your high-tech security is useless if your passwords are weak. Password Crypt protects your passwords using the highest encryption standard while giving you the full overview, control and password security.

Avira Password Manager

avira.com

Avira Password Manager ✓ Creates & stores secure passwords ✓ Automatically logs you in if you want ►Discover now!

KeeWeb

keeweb.info

KeeWeb is a free and open-source password manager compatible with KeePass, available as a web version and desktop apps. The underlying file format is KDBX (KeePass database file).

SecureSafe

securesafe.com

SecureSafe – Secure cloud storage & password manager for businesses. Maximum protection – store, edit, share documents securely.

Clipperz

clipperz.is

Online password manager and digital vault that knows nothing about you and your data. Everything you submit is encrypted by your browser before being …

