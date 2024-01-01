Top Parsedoc Alternatives
InfraNodus
infranodus.com
Generate Ideas and Insight using AI and Network Thinking. InfraNodus combines text analysis, network visualization, and GPT-3 AI to help you study a discourse, enhance your reading, writing, and research workflows. Get a summary overview of any text from multiple import sources, reveal the main to...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data ma...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn is a Text Analysis platform that allows companies to create new value from text data. It provides a simple graphical interface where users can create customized text classification and extraction analysis by training machine learning models such as sentiment analysis, topic detection, ke...
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
DeepOpinion Studio is an intelligent process automation platform for text. Our no-code Studio enables enterprise teams to seamlessly automate text-based processes with world-class accuracy in hours. Teams use it to automate processes such as customer feedback analytics, routing & prioritizing custom...
InMoment
inmoment.com
Understand the voice of your customer. Get insight from qualitative feedback. Wootric CXInsight™ uses machine learning to auto-categorize and assignment sentiment to unstructured feedback from surveys, online reviews, social media, support tickets, employee feedback, and more. - Get ROI from qualita...
Keatext
keatext.ai
Analyze feedback to create better people experiences. Keatext brings the voice of customer and employee into your day-to-day activities. Our platform is built for CX, marketing, and HR teams to understand large volumes of feedback -- think reviews, open-ended surveys, and contact center tickets. 1. ...
Dcipher Analytics
dcipheranalytics.com
Dcipher Analytics is the modern no-code, end-to-end SaaS-based knowledge automation and text analytics platform that makes text analytics available for the general domain expert. Organizations use it to get value from analyzing customer feedback, mine social media to understand consumer needs and pa...
Wonderflow
wonderflow.ai
Every day, millions of customers leave reviews on products that they like, love, hate, or wish they could change. From everyday, commonplace FMCG products to high end purchases, with multiple price points and dozens of variations within product ranges, accurate business intelligence can be complicat...
Text2data
text2data.com
Once analysis is finished, you will see the overall score for the document and input text with highlighted phrases. It is important to check for negations if you think some words should have different polarity
RavenPack
ravenpack.com
RavenPack is the leading big data analytics provider for financial services. Financial professionals rely on RavenPack for its speed and accuracy in analyzing large amounts of unstructured content.
NetMiner
netminer.com
NetMiner embed internal Python-based script engine which equipped with the automatic Script Generator for unskilled users. Then the users can operate NetMiner with existing GUI or programmable script language.
Labelf
labelf.ai
Labelf is a no code AI text classification tool that let's you train the latest and greatest AI models in an afternoon based on your own data. The most popular use case is to interpret, analyze and automate customer support workflows based on calls, mail or chats. This gives you an advantage to unde...
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
QuData's core areas of competency are Conversational AI (speech recognition, dialogue systems, voice assistants); natural language understanding; image analysis (image classification and segmentation, object/face detection); customer behaviour analysis. The company's team of programmers and data sci...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
Beehive AI
beehive.ai
Only Beehive AI combines bespoke generative AI with quantitative analysis, so research and insights leaders can go beyond text summaries and siloed data to generate reliable, actionable answers for their business stakeholders. With bespoke, self-learning language models, validated by human experts, ...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Viavoo
viavoo.com
VIAVOO is the fastest, easiest way to get actionable insights from customer comments and conversations. Our AI-powered 360 Feedback Analytics platform provides 40+ integrations and reveals in real time the emotions, topics and data that matter to CX, marketing and customer support teams.
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Valuable, clear, considerable, and remarkable insights from videos, social posts, product pages unstructured text data – to help you better understand the thoughts, feelings, motivations, and decision-making processes of your customers. Comments Analytics is an AI tool that provides an in-depth anal...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
Symanto
symanto.com
Symanto transforms textual data from online sources into meaningful insights about audiences, competitors, company valuation, brand equity, mental health and much more. We help you to really understand human motivations, attitudes and emotions and apply this precious knowledge to your daily business...
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
Analyzing customer and employee feedback has never been easier with Deep Talk. With just a few clicks, you can turn any text, including surveys, reviews, chats, and emails, into powerful data. This tool allows you to classify and categorize the feedback, determine the sentiment, and gain insight int...
Olvy
olvy.co
Olvy is an AI-powered feedback management tool that transforms user feedback into actionable insights for product teams. With deep analysis and real-time communication, Olvy keeps users at the core of your product development. It's your key to creating products that users love and ensuring their nee...