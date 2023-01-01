WebCatalog
Parcels

Parcels

parcelsapp.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Parcels on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Track all your packages from Aliexpress, Lazada, Amazon, Wish, eBay, Joom, Gearbest, Banggood, ASOS in one place.

Website: parcelsapp.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Parcels. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yidio

Yidio

yidio.com

AliPrice

AliPrice

aliprice.com

Zapper

Zapper

zapper.fi

Reviewshake

Reviewshake

app.reviewshake.com

Swift Package Index

Swift Package Index

swiftpackageindex.com

Auctiva

Auctiva

auctiva.com

HourStack

HourStack

app.hourstack.com

Dropified

Dropified

app.dropified.com

Zagomail

Zagomail

app.zagomail.com

Spendee

Spendee

app.spendee.com

G-Loot

G-Loot

play.gloot.com

Claritus

Claritus

app.claritus.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy