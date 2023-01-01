WebCatalog

Top Paperflite Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly shortens 600 million links per month, for use in social networking, SMS, and email. Bitly makes money by charging for access to a...

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...

Issuu

Issuu

issuu.com

Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...

Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest

neilpatel.com

Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).

ContentStudio

ContentStudio

contentstudio.io

Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...

SocialPilot

SocialPilot

socialpilot.co

SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...

CoSchedule

CoSchedule

coschedule.com

CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. Se...

SE Ranking

SE Ranking

seranking.com

SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...

Rebrandly

Rebrandly

rebrandly.com

URL Shortener with custom domains. Shorten, brand and track URLs with the industry-leading link management platform. Free to try. API, Short URL, Custom Domains.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...

Showpad

Showpad

showpad.com

Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...

Botify

Botify

botify.com

Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized...

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.

Taboola

Taboola

taboola.com

Taboola is the world's most popular content discovery and native advertising platform. Find quality consumers at scale and nurture them throughout the buyer’s journey using precise targeting and retargeting. Grow sales using a performance-first platform including automated bidding, traffic managemen...

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...

Highspot

Highspot

highspot.com

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our intuitive platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement, and actionable analytics. Go-to-market tea...

FlippingBook

FlippingBook

flippingbook.com

FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...

Serpstat

Serpstat

serpstat.com

Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...

ShareThis

ShareThis

sharethis.com

ShareThis website tools, plugins, and apps are used by over three million websites to drive consumer engagement and traffic, capturing the widest and deepest sentiments of people across the internet. These sentiments and signals are observed in real-time and processed daily to better understand peop...

Anyword

Anyword

anyword.com

Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers mark...

Allego

Allego

allego.com

Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...

Scoop.it

Scoop.it

scoop.it

Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monito...

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. No setup. No code. TRY FOR FREE

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...

StoryChief

StoryChief

storychief.io

StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and g...

Chartbeat

Chartbeat

chartbeat.com

Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to trac...

Storyly

Storyly

storyly.io

Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mob...

Visually

Visually

visual.ly

Visually is a creative marketplace that connects businesses with vetted creative professionals to create compelling content through an online collaboration platform and a well-defined, proven process. Content is delivered to our customers from our 1000+ talent network members who are vetted through ...

Shakespeare

Shakespeare

shakespeare.ai

Introducing Shakespeare, your AI copywriter. Using the power of Artificial Intelligence, Shakespeare enables you to write world-class blogs, ad copy, product descriptions, and more in mere moments. Join the thousands of companies who have taken the stress and guesswork out of creating content that c...

IO Technologies

IO Technologies

public.iotechnologies.com

Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.

Paper.li

Paper.li

paper.li

With the Paper.li Personal Marketing Platform you can do the work of a marketing team by yourself and from your mobile, in minutes. You'll get daily personalized content, a fresh website, social scheduling, and a simple newsletter creator.

Terminus

Terminus

terminusplatform.com

The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...

Contently

Contently

contently.com

Contently helps brands tell great stories. Our powerful enterprise content marketing platform, data-driven strategy services, and world-class freelance network give the world’s top brands everything they need to create content that delights their audience and drives results. On average, the content ...

Spott

Spott

spott.ai

You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT foc...

Readable

Readable

readable.com

Readable.io is a collection of readability and writing tools to help improve the quality of website and document content.

Storipress

Storipress

storipress.com

Storipress is an AI-enabled long-form content workflow solution designed for B2B content teams to create thought leadership content at scale. Storipress centralises your workflow by combining all the content tools you need into one platform. Storipress enables you to reach more of your target audien...

ProProfs

ProProfs

proprofs.com

ProProfs Knowledge Base Software is a powerful tool used to create a private and public knowledge base for employees and customers, respectively. It helps in reducing customer tickets, improving internal team collaboration, streamlining business processes, and improving customer service. By providin...

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Media Analytics is a self-service SaaS solution designed to provide reporting for actionable insights to help support strategic decision-making. Our robust solution offers a rich variety of client-side metrics and dimensions to enable as much flexibility and granularity as needed for visibility into...

Dubb

Dubb

dubb.com

Founded in 2018, Dubb is the video sales system that offers business users a platform to send personalized, trackable videos. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by deep technologists with specialties in marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Dubb platform...

Demandbase

Demandbase

demandbase.com

The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...

StorifyMe

StorifyMe

storifyme.com

All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, incr...

Storylane

Storylane

storylane.io

Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your mark...

Contentstack

Contentstack

contentstack.com

Contentstack is the industry's only fully automated composable digital experience platform, powered by the #1 headless CMS. Contentstack empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn...

Foleon

Foleon

foleon.com

Foleon is a content creation platform that makes it easy for anyone to create interactive content that is 100% on brand. We provide B2B companies with an intuitive drag & drop editor and interactive Foleon Doc format that empowers them to create bespoke digital content experiences that are engaging,...

Edition Digital

Edition Digital

editiondigital.com

Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.

Consensus

Consensus

goconsensus.com

Consensus is the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform used by the world’s top companies to scale presales, amplify their sales teams, and enhance the buying experience. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value acti...

Seobility

Seobility

seobility.net

Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...

Joomag

Joomag

joomag.com

Joomag is a digital publishing and content experience platform that helps companies easily create, distribute and measure interactive publications from PDFs or templates. With more than 5,000 customers globally, Joomag’s all-in-one platform empowers companies to deliver personalized and engaging con...

The Juice

The Juice

thejuicehq.com

More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your conte...

Seismic

Seismic

seismic.com

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow a...

Silktide

Silktide

silktide.com

Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your w...

degpeg

degpeg

degpeg.com

Degpeg is a Cloud-based Live Commerce platform, which adds and enhances online selling & marketing of any product /services through better customer experience by multi-streaming on both web & mobile, supporting 30+ social platforms at the same time. Products: Live communication Platform The live com...

ScreenSpace

ScreenSpace

screenspace.io

In a world of distractions, oversaturated markets, & millennials… Marketing & sales teams rely on ScreenSpace to break through the noise → emotionally engage high-quality customers → and guide them on an irresistible journey to YES! Let’s be honest → Your customers are overwhelmed. Generic Videos • ...

Waapiti

Waapiti

waapiti.eu

Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.

