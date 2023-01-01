Outbrain is a web advertising platform that displays boxes of links to pages within websites. It displays links to the sites' pages in addition to sponsored content, generating revenue from the latter. The content of Outbrain chumboxes is widely regarded as low quality and clickbait, but Outbrain and other chumbox publishers have also been praised for providing a vital source of revenue to publishers.

Website: my.outbrain.com

