OpenStax
openstax.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the OpenStax app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Free and flexible textbooks and resources. Free textbooks. Low-cost technology. Support every step of the way.
Website: openstax.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpenStax. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.