Top OpenAI Alternatives
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp maximizes the productivity and impact of every conversation by eliminating noise distractions, increasing the fidelity of voice communication, and transcribing and synthesizing the most relevant details and analytics from every voice interaction. Unlike other solutions, Krisp works with any so...
Notta
notta.ai
Record and turn your favorite podcast, news and talk radio, Discord chat, Zoom Classes audio to text. You can playback recordings and edit transcripts, add notes, tags, insert images to capture the valuable information from every conversation.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
Jammable
jammable.com
Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Riku.AI
riku.ai
Experiment with A.I. One playground, multiple providers. Riku is the vault of your A.I. creations and a place to save, distribute and experiment with the latest technology. Riku is the one-stop solution to build custom models with NLP technology. Riku.AI aggregates the best large language model i...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
AssemblyAI is a Speech AI company focused on building new state-of-the-art AI models that can transcribe and understand human speech. Our customers, such as CallRail, Fireflies, and Spotify, choose AssemblyAI to build incredible new AI-powered experiences and products based on voice data. AssemblyA...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...
Gladia
gladia.io
Powered by generative AI, Gladia is an Audio Intelligence API distinguished by exceptional accuracy and speed of transcription, extended multilingual capabilities, and state-of-the-art features, including speaker diarization and word-level timestamps. Unlock the full potential of your data with AI ...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Shownotes
shownotes.io
Generate landing page with summary, 7 points & memorable quote. Transcribe Audio file with Whisper. Transcribe French, German, Chinese & many more. Convert your thoughts into a blog post. Supports Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker & Buzzsprout. Supports Audio formats mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, wav, or...
Deep Block
deepblock.net
Deep Block is an innovative software that revolutionizes the development and utilization of computer vision models, all without the need for coding. Deep Block has been crafted over 6 years, equipping it with the capability to handle even the most demanding high-resolution images. With Deep Block, y...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The...
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms ...
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.