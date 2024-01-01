Top once.to Alternatives
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
Beacons
beacons.ai
Create a free, beautiful, and highly customizable link in bio website with Beacons. Join over 2 million creators around the world and set up your easy-to-use link in bio site in minutes to build your brand, grow your audience, and monetize your content. Connect your fans to all of your content fro...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com is the original URL shortener that shortens your unwieldly links into more manageable and useable URLs.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 an...
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
Do everything with one platform. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is a multi-touch customer attribution platform for savvy marketers. Unify your marketing data to attribute every marketing effort, track ROI, view customer journeys, and optimize your budgets for growth. An URL shortener that includes retargeting pixels in every link you share. Create powerf...
Pixel
pxl.to
Customize dynamic QR codes, short links, and microsites to engage your audience and connect them with the right information. Manage, edit, and track every click and scan with Pixel. A URL shortener built with server-less technology to help you grow without the looming concern of downtime or click li...
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is the all-in-one solution for seamless, effective, and collaborative UTM tracking. Replace that old messy spreadsheet with a streamline solution. Our app simplifies the process of creating and managing UTM links, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your campaigns. With advanced feat...
Dub
dub.co
Dub.co is the open-source link management infrastructure for modern marketing teams. Dub.co is more than just a link shortener. We've built a suite of powerful features that gives you marketing superpowers. * Analytics that matter: Dub.co provides powerful analytics for your links, including geoloc...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Onelink.to
onelink.to
With onelink.to you get one short link or QR code to your app no matter if it's on Apple AppStore, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Store and many more. Instead of printing several QR codes or having several separate links to each app store, you only need one short link or QR code. Works o...
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Cuttly: The Ultimate Link Management Solution Welcome to Cuttly, your all-in-one platform for seamless link management and analytics. At Cuttly, they redefine the concept of URL shortening, transcending the ordinary to offer you a multifaceted suite of tools designed to elevate your digital strateg...
GoLinks
golinks.io
Companies today use upwards of 137 apps. The average employee wastes 19% of the workweek searching for information. Despite efforts to organize resources, nothing has solved the challenge of finding and sharing information fast - Until now! GoLinks revolutionizes how employees find and share knowled...
Incises
incises.com
All in One Link tool - Incises.com. Premium link tool to Add Call to Action on any page, Bio link, Multi Device/Geo-targeting on single link & Url Shortner.
Upslash
upslash.io
Help teams find and share information fast with easy-to-remember short links called go links.
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY makes long links look cleaner and easier to share! Add your own Custom Domains to personalize your brand! Use our simple API to shorten links from your application.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Track your clicks & conversion rates, collect your leads, creating web pages for your affiliate products all-in-one platform within a few clicks. All-in-one link management and lead generation toolbox for Digital Marketers, Affiliate Marketers and Marketing Agencies. RetargetKit offers 6 major feat...
Linkly
linklyhq.com
Linkly lets you make any link into a tracking link. Linkly makes link tracking and redirecting easy. Create simple, beautiful and branded with redirects, retargeting and more. You can add retargeting pixels, conversion tracking, custom domains, smart redirects by location or device, link rotation a...
y.gy
app.y.gy
Create short and unforgettable links that increase conversions Turn long and complicated links into short and memorable links that you can use in emails, social media, and more. * Use y.gy or your own custom domain. We offer the option to use your own custom short link or y.gy short-link. * Custom...
Urless
urless.com
Urless is a service that reduces a long link into more manageable and useable URLs, build with powerful tools to help you grow and protect your brand. It offers QR Code Generators with analytics to track, create landing pages, digital business cards, and more.
Trotto
trot.to
Trotto is your data, instantly and intuitively. Access, search, and share team resources as quickly as you can say them. Trotto allows employees to use go links; shorten any URL with a memorable keyword (go/HR or go/code). Remember where to go without looking through your old bookmarks or messages,...
tomly.io
tomly.io
Tomly.io is the NextGen Authentic Branded Shortlinks. Create unique, meaningful short links to define your brand identity, drive engagement, and boost click-through rates. Let your customers know your business shared the URL, and make the links you share meaningful for better and improved engagem...
Spotlesslink
spotlesslink.com
Stay in control of your links with advanced features for shortening, targeting, and tracking. * Complete link management platform to brand, track and share your short links. * Get to know your audience with our detailed statistics and better understand the performance of your links, while also bein...
shotcut.in
shotcut.in
Shotcut.in is a dynamic and innovative online platform that empowers individuals, businesses, and influencers to optimize their online presence. Our cutting-edge solutions include link shortening, bio pages, and QR code generation, all designed to streamline your digital marketing efforts. Whether y...
RedirHub
redirhub.com
RedirHub is a platform that simplifies website management for individuals and businesses. Our innovative tools make it easy to redirect URLs, monitor website traffic, and manage domain names. Whether you're an entrepreneur, marketer, or web developer, RedirHub has the solutions you need to succeed o...
Pinggy
pinggy.io
Pinggy provides secure tunnels to localhost for share your website or app easily. Create HTTP, TCP or TLS tunnels to your Mac / PC even if it is sitting behind firewalls and NATs. No need to configure a cloud or server to host your websites or apps. Pinggy provides a powerful TUI and a Web Debugger...
LinkerFit
linkerfit.me
A versatile link shortener that offers a range of powerful features. It allows you to quickly shorten long URLs into concise, shareable links. Additionally, it provides functionality for creating QR codes, making it easy for users to access your content using their smartphones. One of the standout f...
Katana Run
katana.run
Katana.Run is a digital URL shortener platform designed to simplify and optimize the process of transforming long links into concise, shareable URLs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic link shortening, offering features such as link customization, an integrated link library, and the ability to mod...
Bitelink
bitelink.co
Welcome to Bitelink – where innovation meets convenience in the world of link management. Say goodbye to cumbersome URLs and hello to sleek, shareable assets that pack a punch! Why Bitelink? * Transform long, complex URLs into concise, powerful links effortlessly. * Create customizable QR codes tha...
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
ShortSwitch
shortswitch.com
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone...
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
Neontools.io
neontools.io
Neontools is a free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible to everyone. Including Hashtag Analyzer, Short-Link creator, Micro Landing-Pages, etc - all the essential marketing tools for your business in one place.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
Uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
Foxly
foxlyme.com
Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech te...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Shorten, track and optimize your links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, branded links, and powerful analytics.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL shortener is an all-in-one link management platform. Best custom URL shortener with Branded domain & API. Personalized vanity short links with QR codes & advanced analytics and reports. Dedicated instance option for agencies.