Top Ombit Alternatives
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which uti...
Clay
clay.com
Clay automates your data enrichment and email outbound motion by aggregating 50+ data providers, real-time data scraping, and AI message writing into a simple spreadsheet. Filter your dream lead lists with 300+ attributes to target the right leads at the right time, and then use AI to write personal...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with ...
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Web Data without Web Scraping. Query a trillion pieces of connected content across the web or extract them on demand with Diffbot.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
useArtemis
useartemis.co
Find leads, enrich with emails and start multichannel campaigns. Supercharge your outreach efforts, extract and enrich leads then start multichannel campaigns through Linkedin and Emails.
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based sales engagement platform for any business size - from solopreneurs to brands with dedicated sales teams. Launch automated outreach campaigns, grow and manage your Linkedin network , export B2B email contacts and hit your sales goals faster than ever.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
The LeadIQ platform is built to help you prospect smarter and build pipeline faster. Find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Sales prospecting has never been harder. Every day your prospects are bombarded by sellers with non-specific, un-tailored, ge...
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics,...
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the ...
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai uses AI to help you send unlimited emails to verified leads, turbocharging your outreach. We identify the right leads to target, personalize your emails, and track the results of your campaigns so you can achieve unstoppable growth.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale helps revenue teams create & close more pipeline by delivering the most likely buyers. For sales, LoneScale automates sales intent at scale into the CRM to deliver qualified pipeline & selling points every day so reps book more meetings and drive more revenue. For marketing, LoneScale ...
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is the Go-to-Market Platform that gives sales and marketing teams everything they need to win leads and close deals. As the joint merger of Germany’s Echobot and Finland’s Leadfeeder, Dealfront’s algorithms and applications access data and insights that other tools can’t, while offering tr...
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
Turn Leads into Customers. Close more meetings InboxPro helps you streamline the process of acquiring and nurturing clients using AI, merge tags, follow-up sequences, and a built-in calendar.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
Find Perfect Leads, Send Mind-Blowing Emails. Aspire to scale up more quickly than with just your personal connections, without the hassle of time-consuming prospecting? Luna’s AI revolutionizes the way you find leads and engage with them by suggesting highly personalized emails that get results.
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is a one-stop solution to enhance your sales and marketing efforts by streamlining the process of identifying and connecting with potential leads through emails. Our tool ensures that your emails reach the intended recipients by expanding your reach, reducing hard bounces, and improving del...
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
Revscale
revscale.ai
Whether you're automating personalized sales outreach, streamlining your fundraising efforts, or looking to recruit new team members, Revscale analyzes buyer intent signals & insights from across the web and engages your prospects with social touchpoints and automated outbound sequences, designed to...
ReachStream
reachstream.com
ReachStream is a B2B (business-to-business) data solutions provider that offers high-quality and accurate data for marketing and sales purposes. It provides businesses with access to a wide range of data, including contact information, company details, and more, to help them identify and target thei...
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market...
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Prospeo
prospeo.io
Prospeo provides high-quality email finding tools, such as company email search, LinkedIn Sales Navigator Export, bulk email verification, and more. With our proprietary email verification system, we verify catch-all (accept-all) emails. We help lead generation experts and SDR hit their goals.
Pharow
pharow.com
Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact det...
DeepSales
deepsales.com
DeepSales is a global leader in sales intelligence and lead generation, uniquely positioned to transform B2B sales through the power of deep learning. Our platform processes millions of traditional data points, enriching them with actionable insights to identify prospective buyers with a higher like...
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enri...
HeyReach
heyreach.io
LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedI...
Coldlytics
coldlytics.com
Sick of stale B2B databases? Coldlytics seamlessly combines cutting-edge automation with human researcher to bring you the freshest leads out there. Submit your targeting requirements via our self-serve platform and our team will build you an entirely custom lead list in just 24 hours. Don't settle ...
GrowMeOrganic
growmeorganic.com
GrowMeOrganic is an all one lead generation and sales automation platform for growth hackers, founders, marketing executives and digital agencies. WIth GrowMeOrganic, you can extract emails from B2B platforms like LinkedIn & B2C platforms like Google Maps. Send unlimited drip campaigns and a lot mor...
LeadFuze
leadfuze.com
Find any business professional's contact information. Search entire market segments, or for specific individuals or accounts. Used by salespeople, recruiters, and marketers to help them build their ideal list of leads and candidates. LeadFuze aggregates the world’s professional data to continue to d...
BetterContact
bettercontact.rocks
BetterContact provides access to 15+ data sources to find every B2B email out there in one tool, at a fraction of the price - with an integrated AI that finds the optimal provider sequence based on your lead list.
zaplify
zaplify.com
Zaplify is the modern sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps companies find and contact new clients. Find your leads through our database with direct access to 600M relevant prospects through Linkedin url, email and phone. Get in touch with your next customers efficiently through mult...
Reverse Contact
reversecontact.com
Reverse contact is a reverse email lookup tool designed to optimize your data enrichment process. Using just an email address, our tool can find the LinkedIn profile associated with that contact and generate a list of employee/company-related information in a few clicks. Offering a unique search, CV...
VoilaNorbert
voilanorbert.com
Norbert is an intelligent lead generation tool that can find anyone's corporate email address and enrich it with data that drives conversion.
LeadPost
leadpost.com
Find Out Exactly Who's Visiting Your Website. See who’s visiting your website – even if they don’t fill out a form! With just one line of code, LeadPost can give you names, contact information, and more.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for informati...
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is one of the simple and powerful lead generation platform trusted by 1000+ companies across the world. We at LeadMine strive to provide highly qualified, verified and most importantly, accurate professional business leads. With our tools, you can find your prospects under five seconds.
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its custo...
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact is a SaaS solution that enriches, cleans, and corrects data directly in CRMs, without any human intervention. The solution works exclusively from our proprietary algorithms and test servers, and unlike all enrichment solutions, Dropcontact has no contact database. This makes Dropcontact ...
ContactOut
contactout.com
Are you tired of overpaying for accurate B2B contact data and wish there was a more cost-effective solution? Introducing ContactOut – the world’s most accurate contact database. Find emails and phone numbers for 300M professionals, including B2B data for 30M companies. Our platform is trusted by 1.4...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and mark...
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a go-to-market intelligence platform, designed for sales, marketing and recruitment teams. Lusha’s fresh, dynamic, and high quality data and insights help cut through the noise and reach the right people at the right time. Lusha offers an easy set up without the hassle of lengthy onboarding...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.