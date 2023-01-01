WebCatalog
Novelist

Novelist

beta.novelist.app

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Novelist on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Novelist - Write your novels. Still looking for the perfect app to write your novel? Novelist might just be the perfect tool for the job!

Website: novelist.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Novelist. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

JayDee

JayDee

app.jaydeeai.com

FlipSetter

FlipSetter

flipsetter.com

Libri

Libri

libri7.com

todo mate

todo mate

todomate.net

Vollna

Vollna

vollna.com

Writerie

Writerie

app.writerie.com

tome.

tome.

tomewriting.com

Reetro

Reetro

reetro.app

Fortelling

Fortelling

fortelling.web.app

Fitzii

Fitzii

fitzii.com

PerfectEssayWriter.ai

PerfectEssayWriter.ai

perfectessaywriter.ai

Applai.me

Applai.me

app.applai.me

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy