Top Notta Alternatives
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp maximizes the productivity and impact of every conversation by eliminating noise distractions, increasing the fidelity of voice communication, and transcribing and synthesizing the most relevant details and analytics from every voice interaction. Unlike other solutions, Krisp works with any so...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Deepgram is a foundational AI company on a mission to understand human language. We give any developer access to the most advanced speech AI transcription and understanding with just an API call. Our models deliver the fastest, most accurate transcription alongside contextual features like summariz...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...