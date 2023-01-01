Notenbuch
einfache.schule
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Notenbuch app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
School grades and certificates online. Enter all grades only once and create all certificates at the push of a button. Always available - also for students upon request.
Website: notenbuch.online
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Notenbuch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.