Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Northbeam on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Northbeam is a marketing intelligence platform that provides brands with media mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, and incrementality, all powered by machine learning and first-party data. With Northbeam's advanced browser-based platforms, brands can attribute sales to ads, forecast marketing revenue, and run more efficient marketing than ever before.

Categories :

Website: northbeam.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Northbeam. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.