Mavericks Translation Cloud Platform provides text translation and PDF/Word/Excel/ppt document translation functions; the document translation retains the original text layout, and provides free translation pages every day to meet daily translation needs, and supports the downloading of bilingual translations of the original translation.

Website: niutrans.com

