Top NexMind Alternatives
TurboWrites
turbowrites.com
TurboWrites is an AI-powered content writing tool that allows you to create high-quality, SEO-friendly content quickly and efficiently. It uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate unique and engaging content for a wide range of purposes, such as website copy, blog posts, social media up...
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, incr...
CarbonCopy
carboncopy.pro
Carboncopy is an AI writer tool that helps marketers, bloggers, social media managers, and startups generate copy, product descriptions, and more!
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
Free AI-powered video translation, dubbing, voice cloning and text-to-speech services. Scale with us to 150+ languages to 10x your audience size effortlessly!
Gyre
gyre.pro
Continuous & Pre-recorded Scheduled Live Streams to YouTube Live, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook Live 🚀 Start streaming for Free with platform for content creators ▶️ Gyre.pro
CurateIt
curateit.com
Unite Productivity & Content Curation to Transform your Brand The ultimate tool for content creators, marketers, researchers, readers, and productivity enthusiasts. Effortlessly create, curate, discover, and share. Transform information into impactful, shareable, and monetizable knowledge to elevat...
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX is an all-in-one content writing app that helps you write the best content possible. It has all the tools you need to create trending pieces of content, and its easy-to-use interface makes it a breeze to get started. With WriterX, you’ll be sure to dominate the internet!
Contentware
contentware.com
ontentware is an AI-driven accelerator that produces high-impact marketing campaigns in a matter of minutes. It all but eliminates the tedious, labor-intensive process of campaign creation. What distinguishes Contentware is that it produces entire campaigns (not just the copy), which frees up huge a...
Contentoo
contentoo.com
Create high-end content with the top 10% freelance content creators, combined with unmatched technology and world-class operational support. Contentoo started in 2017 as the platform that links the top 10% of content creators with marketing departments at (international) companies. Today, our freela...
Quickblog
quickblog.co
Quickblog helps bloggers and content agencies create bloatfree blogs, that have priority ranking on Google, without spending hours and $$$ on theme coding, editing or design.