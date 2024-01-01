Top Nexeo HR Alternatives
ADP
adp.com
ADP offers industry-leading online payroll and HR solutions, plus tax, compliance, benefit administration and more. Get the best with ADP.
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork is a global freelance marketplace with fixed-price services starting at $10. From web development and design to music creation, SMM, SEO, video editing and more – there’s a service for every need!
Interaction Design Foundation
interaction-design.org
The Interaction Design Foundation is the biggest online design school globally. Since we were founded in 2002, our courses, webinars and open-source literature have guided over 159,232 current and aspiring designers through their UI/UX design journey. Our mission is to continue increasing the qualit...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Central Test
centraltest.com
Predictive Talent Assessment Solutions: Psychometric test to make best decisions in recruitment and talent development, video interview, 360 Feedback.
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your b...
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire is a simple and powerful cloud-based recruiting tool that makes posting to job boards and managing your candidates easy. Effortlessly create new job posts and post to the job boards that matter. Promote via social media and review resumes, download file submissions and also attach feedba...
Hone
honehq.com
Hone delivers live, virtual employee training that is scalable, measurable, and up-skills employees for the moments that matter most. We provide best-in-class, live leadership and DEIB classes for Managers, ICs & Senior Leaders, led by world-class coaches and powered by a next-gen platform. By drivi...
Project Management Institute
pmi.org
We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
SHRM
shrm.org
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000...
TalentPulse
talentpulse.net
Diagnose, Predict and Prevent Turnover with Retensa’s full suite of talent analytics solutions.
The Forem
theforem.co
SCALABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR LIVE COHORT TRAINING The Forem’s easy-to-use platform enables L&D leaders to train 10-10,000+ employees at once.
Talaera
talaera.com
Business English training for global teams. With personalized and on-demand learning solutions for your international workplace, Talaera offers training for professionals who communicate in fast-paced environments across different channels, time zones, and cultures. Help your teams improve their bus...
Learnexus
learnexus.com
We provide online solutions for continuous improvement corporte training, lean six sigma training programs and agile coaching.
HRDQ
hrdqstore.com
HRDQ is a publisher of training resources for developing great people skills. The company offers a wide range of research-based products that include paper and online assessments, experiential games, simulations, and reproducible training programs.
DeGarmo
degarmo.com
DeGarmo Group develops and distributes innovative talent assessment and development solutions to help clients maximize revenue growth, productivity, and workforce stability.
StarAgile
staragile.com
Founded in 2016, StarAgile has grown to become a leading giant in the space of Training and Consulting, helping students and professionals across the globe by delivering top-notch, world-class online training. We house a passionate bunch of professionals who are committed to answering the industry's...
Pryor Learning
pryor.com
As a leader within the learning industry for more than 40 years, Pryor has helped more than 11 million people reach their career goals by offering comprehensive, affordable and convenient business, compliance and safety training.
HeartMath
heartmath.com
HeartMath was founded by Doc Childre in 1991 to help individuals, organizations and the global community incorporate the hearts intelligence into their day-to-day experience of life.
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interfa...
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading sec...
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mis...
PayEntry
payentry.com
Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a ...
Lingo Live
lingolive.com
Lingo Live's customized communication coaching program, you can empower your entire team to confidently contribute and achieve your company's most ambitious goals.
LEADx
leadx.org
Turn millennial managers into legacy leaders with LEADx! LEADx is the leadership training your managers which actually use. The platform combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and expert content to measurably improve leadership behaviors, employee engagement, and productivity.
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.
Simpli5
simpli5.com
5 Dynamics isn’t just a one and done assessment; it is a common language that enables individuals to better understand themselves and those with which they work and interact. By recognizing the different perspectives each person brings to the table, friction points are minimized and productivity is ...
RehvUp
rehvup.io
RehvUp is the employee engagement platform that works for your business harder and smarter than anything else on the market. It’s a mobile app facilitated by professional Employee Experience (EX) Coaches to inspire and motivate your employees to be the best they can be, and happier at work. RehvUp i...
OnGrid
ongrid.in
OnGrid is India's leading digital trust platform, having completed more than 100 million+ verifications and background checks across 3000+ happy clients. OnGrid offers 100+ checks, including ID, address, education, employment, court record, police verifications, as well as a professional reference, ...
Enablo
enablo.com
Enablo works with businesses of scale to deliver optimal work experiences and drive connection, communication, collaboration and productivity for everyone, anywhere. They have exclusive partnerships with Workplace from Meta, Asana and Google Workspace, working side-by-side with customers to launch a...