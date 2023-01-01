WebCatalog
NewReleases

NewReleases

newreleases.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for NewReleases on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Don't waste your time checking if some software is updated. Get Email, Webhook or notifications on Slack and other instant messengers.

Website: newreleases.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NewReleases. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Distill

Distill

app.distill.io

Pulsetic

Pulsetic

app.pulsetic.com

Courier

Courier

app.courier.com

Formcarry

Formcarry

formcarry.com

BirdSend

BirdSend

app.birdsend.co

Visus.ai

Visus.ai

app.visus.ai

Debounce

Debounce

app.debounce.io

Billit

Billit

my.billit.be

Vitay

Vitay

references.vitay.io

SuiteDash

SuiteDash

app.suitedash.com

Pushover

Pushover

client.pushover.net

Invoiced

Invoiced

invoiced.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy