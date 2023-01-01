Top Netcore Cloud Alternatives

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels

clickfunnels.com

Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips....

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...

Leadpages

Leadpages

leadpages.com

Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marke...

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...

Unbounce

Unbounce

unbounce.com

Unbounce is a Canadian software company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The company produces landing pages for websites, and is the host of the annual Call to Action Conference.

PostHog

PostHog

posthog.com

PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is a full-stack solution consisting of powerful customer analytics, automated cross-channel engagement and AI-driven personalization.

Convert.com

Convert.com

convert.com

A/B Testing Software Convert.com - the best solution for Agencies and eCommerce companies that focus on Convert Rate Optimization using A/B testing software, multivariate testing software or split testing software.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...

AB Tasty

AB Tasty

abtasty.com

AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.

Statsig

Statsig

statsig.com

From simple A/B tests to advanced experiments, fast growing companies use Statsig to accelerate their growth.

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...

Webtrends Optimize

Webtrends Optimize

webtrends-optimize.com

We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and t...

Kameleoon

Kameleoon

kameleoon.com

Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all te...

Nosto

Nosto

nosto.com

Nosto enables online brands to deliver authentic, relevant, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. As an AI-powered Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers brands to build, launch, and optimize compelling digital experiences without...

Eppo

Eppo

geteppo.com

Eppo runs trustworthy, data warehouse-native A/B tests. World-class statistical rigor, feature management, and experiment reports - all in one tool.

Yieldify

Yieldify

yieldify.com

Yieldify is a fully managed end-to-end personalization platform that helps ecommerce businesses generate more revenue by engaging their customers with personalized experiences. In the last 4 years, more than 1000 ecommerce brands in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have generated over $2.5 bil...

Landingi

Landingi

landingi.com

No-code Landing Page Platform for data-driven Digital Marketers. Landingi lets you design, publish, and optimize digital marketing assets with micro-conversion tracking for better conversion rates.

